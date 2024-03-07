DSWD Media Forum tackles agency’s peace, development efforts

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns (ISPSC) Alan Tanjusay responds to questions from reporters during the DSWD Thursday Media Forum on March 7 at the Central Office’s New Press Center in Quezon City.

Undersecretary Tanjusay discussed the Department’s holistic response to help insurgent returnees. As the media forum’s resource person, he emphasized the convergence of the agency’s livelihood, community development, modified housing, and child development center projects, as well as counseling services which are vital in helping the insurgent returnees and their families lead normal lives anew.

The DSWD Thursday Media Forum is hosted by Asst. Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez and Traditional Media Service (TMS) Director Aldrine Fermin. It is live streamed over the DSWD Facebook account, dswdserves.