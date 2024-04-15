FAST Catching at IFEX Philippines 2024

166 SHARES Share Tweet

CITEM keys in on the global food market pulse

The biggest international trade exhibition for food and ingredients in the country, IFEX Philippines 2024 is set to showcase on May 10-12, 2024 more than export-ready quality products from hundreds of exhibitors and key players in the food community.

The 17th edition themed, It’s a Salu-Salo. Find the best flavors & ingredients here, and as organized by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), is also creating an opportune space to echo today’s consumer insights for multifaceted food choices under FAST Catch – where products render Functional, Authentic, Sustainable elements, and some Twist in the way we prepare and think about certain eats. This comes on the heels of a growing global consumer shift toward more nutritious, organic, ethical, and standardized products and practices.

A taste for FAST blends

As part of the FLAVOR Finds show features of IFEX Philippines 2024, selections under FAST Catch will highlight emerging food and beverages in four ways:

Functional – pertains to food supplemented by health-enhancing properties, such as naturally fiber-rich and vitamin-rich, anti-inflammatory, and mood-regulating, among others. Prime examples of these products that promote well-being are organic teas, fruit or vegetable-based beverages, fresh food, and select grains;

Authentic – reflects aspects of a people’s identity, regional practice, or adheres to processes or materials that prioritize culture and quality in equal measure. These include heirloom grains, pre-colonial crops like ube or purple yam, and local single origin products;

Sustainable – puts premium on environmental health, including mitigation of food waste. Under this category are food and ingredients that are highly adaptable to climate conditions to ensure continuous supply – all of which are essential to food security. Expect to find fresh varieties and products made of coconut, banana, mangoes, and pineapples in this section. These fruits are part of the Premium 7– the country’s top export food products based on supply; and finally,

Twist – favors an array of food and drinks that have been reimagined to make eating more convenient, fun, and inviting to consumers, including those with certain food preferences. On-the-go or ready-to-eat items, produce mimicking meat or seafood, and other vegan-friendly creations represent this line.

Discovering. Engaging. Connecting.

Aside from FAST, buyers and visitors can explore thousands of food offerings from IFEX Philippines 2024 exhibitors and partners in two major spaces: Trade Hall and Marketplace – where local and global flavors from established and new SMEs engaged in the food industry await buyers and foodies alike.

The Trade Hall, in general, is a food exhibition focusing on the interests of trade buyers, which include direct sourcing experience, business-matching activities, daily food samplings, and meetings with food exporters and suppliers. This hall is also home to the Open House, where private and public partners present their development and promotion programs and initiatives that champion the food SMEs. To date, participating event partners include the Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Halal Industry Development Office, and Plant-Based Association of the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the Marketplace allows direct consumers and the general public retail access to hundreds of food offerings from exhibitors and partners. It is a unique one-stop shop only found in IFEX – where all the regional products are available at special prices. Another show feature to look forward to in this exhibition space is IFEX Kitchen, where the public can experience firsthand the food and flavors gracing local and international food markets today. Many of these selections have already been involved in CITEM-organized participation in major overseas trade fairs (OTFs) across regions. CITEM’s 2024 OTF participation includes Gulfood in the Middle East, China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China International Import Expo (CIIE) in China, and Salon International de l’alimentation (SIAL) in France.

Immersing appetites for learning and success

CITEM understands the value of having access to the consumer voice, which is why IFEX Kitchen remains a dedicated show feature to allow for the exchange of food and industry ideas and insights in an interactive and fun environment. IFEX Philippines exhibitors, culinary experts, enthusiasts, and food brands get to share their expertise and passion through live cooking demonstrations and presentations for the public to enjoy.

Another crucial aspect of today’s global consumer behavior is sustainability in food. For this year, IFEX Philippines is integrating Sustainability Solutions Exchange (SSX), a CITEM program, to reflect the food industry’s commitment in prioritizing the environment and food security while elevating the integrity of Philippine food exports across the globe. Visitors can find the SSX showcase at this year’s Marketplace.

CITEM has been lauding the notable excellence of IFEX Philippines exhibitors through another anticipated show feature – KATHA Awards Gallery. Throughout the 3-day food fair, winners of the prestigious KATHA Awards for Food will be on display. Conferred in several distinct categories, KATHA Awardees will be announced at CITEM’s #BIGTASTEREVEAL: The 2024 IFEX Philippines Media Salu-Salo, which is an IFEX Philippines 2024 pre-event for media partners and personalities happening on April 26, 2024.

The registration for buyers to IFEX Philippines 2024 is ongoing until May 05, 2024, both via IFEXConnect.com. Interested buyers may send queries to: [email protected].

Get to know more about participating IFEX Philippines exhibitors and their product lines by visiting www.ifexconnect.com and find stories on the Philippines’ rich food culture and culinary landscape on foodphilippines.com.

For updates, follow IFEX Philippines on Facebook (ifexphilippines), Instagram (official_foodph), LinkedIn (IFEX Philippines), and X (@_foodph) accounts for other news and updates.

About CITEM

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) is the export promotions arm of the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). For 40 years, CITEM has established the country’s image as a premier destination for quality export products and services. It continues to set the highest standards of creativity, excellence, and innovation to achieve competitiveness in the home, fashion, lifestyle, food, creative, and sustainability sectors. CITEM is committed to developing, nurturing, and promoting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), brands, designers, and manufacturers by implementing an integrated approach to export marketing in partnership with other government and private entities.

About FOODPhilippines

FOODPhilippines promotes the country as a source of quality food products and ingredients in physical and/or digital trade shows and business-to-business platforms in priority markets around the world. Under the FOODPhilippines banner, the Philippines is positioned as an exporter of healthy, organic, natural, and specialty food products and services.