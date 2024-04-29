Female visitor at National Bilibid, nabbed after she hid shabu in her private part

388 SHARES Share Tweet

A woman visiting her cousin at the National Bilibid Prison (NBP) over the weekend is herself now in jail when she attempted to sneak in a plastic of shabu into the jail facility by placing it inside her private part.

A report forwarded by Bureau of Correction(BuCor) chief Gregorio Catapang to the Department of Justice (DOJ) identified the suspect as Wilmar Castro, of Rosario, Pasig.

Promoted on the spot for a job well done meanwhile, was CO1 Everlyn Mary Pingian, the one who conducted the inspection on Castro.

“We hope to have more Pingian in BuCor, worthy of emulation, siguro kung lahat ng corrections officers natin ay tulad nya, mababawasan ng malaki ang problema natin sa atin mga facilities,” said Catapang.

Reportedly, Castro was visiting her cousin Jeric Fino at Dorm 4B of the Medium Security Compound of the NBP, when Pingian noticed that she put something into her private part.

Pingian ordered Castro to squat several times until the shabu, which was folded like a tube, came out of her private part.

Castro was nabbed and turned over to the Muntinlupa Philippine National Police for the filing of appropriate charges while the drugs found on her were turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).