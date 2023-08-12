Former mayor and DENR secretary Atienza hails PBBM decision on reclamation

305 SHARES Share Tweet

FORMER Manila Mayor and Environment Secretary Lito Atienza hailed the decision of President Bongbong Marcos to suspend all reclamation projects in Manila Bay.

“Truly, he is our only hope to see the wrongfulness of approving 22 reclamation projects in the Bay. We also support the investigation into how these projects came about. What yardstick was used to allow all this in the first place?,” he said.

“Binobola nila ang mga tao by saying that para sa inyo ito. Para kanino? Walang kikita diyan kundi ang mga private owners. Enough is enough! BBM should continue protecting the welfare of the people and not just a few,” Atienza added.

The former DENR Secretary noted that the projects did not even pass through the local government of Manila.

“So, who approved this in Manila? We strongly condemn this irresponsible disregard of future generations,” he said.

“Our commitment to protect Manila Bay has always taken precedence. In 1995, during my term as Vice Mayor of Manila, we passed Ordinance No. 7777 banning all forms of reclamation in Manila Bay. We continued this during our three terms as Mayor of Manila, and even developed the promenade into what became known as the Baywalk. This afforded people with an unimpeded view of the spectacular Manila Bay sunset,” Atienza said.

He added: “We continued our crusade for the protection of the Bay as Environment Secretary, when we sided with the environmentalists who were forcing government to clean up Manila Bay. Contrary to past DENR administrations, environmentalists were surprised when we sided with their position before the Supreme Court. Because of this, the Supreme Court in 2008 issued a writ of continuing mandamus to clean up, rehabilitate, preserve and restore it to its pristine condition – not to put dolomite sand, but to clean the waters.”

“Tama kayo, Mr. President, nawala na ang tubig sa Manila Bay. Had BBM not intervened and stopped these 22 projects, we would have lost the Bay – the biggest jewel of the City of Manila. This Bay has benefitted our generation and will benefit future ones. Bravo, Mr. President, for stopping these reclamation projects. We are with you on this!,” Atienza said in ending.