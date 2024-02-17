Gold Coin Lampung Feedmill certified for ‘Best Aquaculture Practices’

Gold Coin Indonesia, part of the Pilmico and Gold Coin Group, received a Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) Certification in recognition of its aqua feed production practices.

Gold Coin, a leading provider of high-quality aqua feeds, proudly announced that its Lampung Feedmill in Indonesia has been awarded the Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) Certification for the seventh consecutive year. This certification reaffirms the company’s unwavering commitment to maintaining high standards in aqua feed production and sustainability.

The BAP Certification is a testimony to Gold Coin’s dedication to upholding the highest standards in the field of aquaculture. As a specialized certification program, BAP encompasses relevant areas such as food safety, animal health and welfare, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility. By adhering to these stringent criteria, Gold Coin ensures that its aqua feeds are produced responsibly and sustainably at every step of the food value chain.

“At Gold Coin, we prioritize producing safe, high-quality, and nutritious feeds. Above all, we ensure that we adhere to sustainable and ethical practices — from sourcing raw materials to keeping our team members’ welfare. We believe that by constantly improving our product formulation and quality, we are confident that we can create safe and healthy feeds that meet the needs of the aquaculture industry,” said Lee Siow Wee, Gold Coin Indonesia First Vice President and Country Director.

Furthermore, this certification reflects Gold Coin’s adherence to international quality standards, ensuring that its aqua feeds meet the stringent requirements for export. Gold Coin’s commitment to sustainability and quality reinforces its position as a trusted supplier of premium aqua feeds in the Asia Pacific region.

About Pilmico & Gold Coin Group

Pilmico and Gold Coin Group is the integrated agribusiness and food company of the Aboitiz Group.

In the Philippines, Pilmico Foods Corporation (Pilmico) is an industry leader in the flour and feeds manufacturing sector and a top pork meat supplier. Its four divisions, Flour, Feeds, Farms, and Trading, enable the growth of its stakeholders through consistent quality products and unmatched supporting services.

Their customer reach has also expanded to the Asia Pacific region through Gold Coin Management Holdings, Inc. (Gold Coin), a pioneer in animal nutrition and manufacturing scientifically-based animal feeds in Asia.

With over 3,700 partners across multiple facilities in eight countries, Pilmico and Gold Coin Group form one of Asia’s largest privately-owned agribusinesses.

Know more about Pilmico at pilmico.com/.