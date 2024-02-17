BIR Commissioner Lumagui named “Asia’s Influential Leader for Good Governance”

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr. received another prestigious award, he received the “Asia’s Influential Leader for Good Governance” award during the event hosted by Asia’s Influential Leader Awards last February 16, 2024. The award was given in recognition of his service as the Commissioner of the BIR since November 2022.

“Good Governance has been my priority ever since I was appointed as the BIR Commissioner. For 2024, the BIR will focus on improving its services and processes in line with the Bagong Pilipinas movement of the National Government. Excellent Taxpayer Service will be our measure of Good Governance“, Commissioner Lumagui stated.

The Asia’s Influential Leader Awards aims to highlight “outstanding and influential leaders” that can serve as role models of “commitment, determination and perseverance, associated with integrity and honesty” from all sectors of society, whether in private or public practice. An innovator, leader, or a pioneer has to be nominated, to be deliberated upon by an Awards Council.

Recently, Commissioner was also given the “Business Enabler” award by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry – Quezon City last January 2024, “Man of the Year” award by Asia Leaders Awards last November 2023, and the “Rising Tiger & National Builder” award by Rising Tigers Magazine also last November 2023.

“Ito na po ang Bagong BIR sa Bagong Pilipinas. Makakaasa po kayo na ang Serbisyong BIR ay mabilis at laging maasahan”, Commissioner Lumagui stated.