Gold Coin Malaysia takes home Outstanding Feed Mill award

Team members of Gold Coin Malaysia headed by James Kueh, First Vice President and Country Director for Malaysia & Brunei, received the “Outstanding Feed Mill Award” during the 10th Malaysian Livestock Industry Awards.

Gold Coin Feedmills Malaysia, part of the Pilmico and Gold Coin Group, received the “Outstanding Feed Mill” Award during the 10th Malaysian Livestock Industry Awards. The awarding ceremony was held last November 29 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre during the opening ceremony of Livestock Malaysia 2023.

Its livestock feed mills located in Butterworth, Penang, and Port Klang, Malaysia, were lauded for their significant contributions to the advancement of the animal feed industry and exceptional success in its business operations. The award went through careful deliberation by the organizing committee of Livestock Malaysia 2023, Informa Markets. It was also endorsed by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) in association with the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) and the Ministry of Agriculture & Food Security Malaysia.

Gold Coin Malaysia team headed by James Kueh, First Vice President and Country Director for Malaysia & Brunei, received the award in Kuala Lumpur.

“We are honored to receive the Outstanding Feed Mill for Livestock in Malaysia. This award attests to our commitment to producing premium quality animal feeds and serving our customers efficiently. Moving forward, we’ll keep striving for excellence – from the quality of our products to our exemplary customer service,” Kueh said.

Gold Coin Malaysia has been in the livestock industry for over 70 years. It began in Singapore in 1953 and moved to Port Klang in 1985, while its Butterworth feed Mill was established in 1966. Pilmico Foods Corporation, Aboitiz Group’s food and agribusiness subsidiary, then completed its acquisition of the Gold Coin Group in 2019.

Pilmico and Gold Coin Group is the integrated agribusiness and food company of the Aboitiz Group.

Pilmico Foods Corporation (Pilmico) is a leading flour and feeds manufacturer in the Philippines. It is comprised of four divisions: Flour, Feeds, Farms, and Trading — enabling the growth of its partners through its consistent quality products and unparalleled supporting services. Gold Coin Management Holdings Inc. (Gold Coin) is a pioneer in animal nutrition and manufacturing scientifically-based animal feeds in Asia.

Pilmico & Gold Coin is one of Asia’s largest privately owned agribusinesses, with over 3,700 partners throughout a multitude of production facilities across eight countries in Asia.

