Building our kids’ health through nutrition is crucial.

Preparing vegetable meals at home is a great way to keep children strong and healthy. Vegetables are good sources of potassium, dietary fiber, folate, vitamin A, and vitamin C, and many others.

Aside from its health benefits, compared to high prices of meat, vegetables are also budget friendly. However, homemakers are faced with the challenge of kid’s aversion to eating vegetables.

True to the “Eat Well, Live Well” promise, Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation (APC) aims to propel meaningful initiatives that will improve the health and wellbeing of Filipino families.

APC recently launched its new “I Love Veggie-licious” campaign under Ajinomoto Ginisa Flavor Seasoning brand featuring the well-loved mother-daughter tandem of Marian Rivera-Dantes and Zia.

“We believe that we can change how kids see vegetables in simple and delicious ways. With Aji-Ginisa® making vegetable dishes ginisarap, we aim to help homemakers gain confidence to get their children to eat more vegetables to eat well and live well.” said Daryl Magno Marketing Department Head.

