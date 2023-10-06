TPB Celebrates Back-to-Back Successes at IT&CMA 2023 in Bangkok

Since 2013, TPB Philippines has been consistently participating at the IT&CMA to reinforce the Philippines' stature as a premier MICE destination.

The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines announces its triumphant participation in the Incentive Travel & Conventions, Meetings Asia (IT&CMA) 2023, held from September 24 to 29 in Bangkok, Thailand. This event is renowned as one of the most influential MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions) trade shows in the Asia-Pacific region, providing a vibrant platform for industry leaders to connect, collaborate, and explore promising opportunities.

With robust participation, securing valuable partnerships, and generating substantial interest in the Philippines as a prime destination for MICE events, the Philippine delegation’s success was underscored by partial reported sales leads secured with high-potential MICE events valued at US$2,585,097.24 (PhP144,765,445.44). These accomplishments stand as a testament to the Philippines’ growing appeal in the global MICE market.

“We are thrilled with the outcome of our participation in IT&CMA 2023. The overwhelming interest shown by international stakeholders reaffirms the Philippines’ position as a top choice for MICE events. We are committed to nurturing these partnerships and further enhancing our offerings to meet the evolving needs of the MICE industry,” said TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles.

TPB was also awarded the “Best National Tourism Organization” by the readers of TTG Asia Media—a leading publisher and organizer of events in travel and tourism in the Asia Pacific region. The awarding ceremony was held on the last day of IT&CMA 2023, during the TTG Travel Awards Gala Dinner on September 28.

Having been an active participant in IT&CMA since 2013, the TPB’s presence at this prestigious event has consistently reinforced the Philippines’ stature as a premier MICE destination. This year’s showcase was marked by the Philippines’ expanded booth, covering an impressive 150 sqm. and accommodating 24 exhibitors comprised of tour operators, hotel/resort properties, an events management company, and an airline company, passionately promoting the country’s diverse offerings and seamless event planning services.

Joining the TPB at this year’s IT&CMA were the following tourism partners: Baron Travel Corporation, Divaishnavi International Inc., GI Philippines Corp., Laging Balani Travel Services, Lifestyle Luxury Travel Corporation, Mooncake Educational Travel and Tours, Uni-Orient Travel, Inc., AJ Coffee and Bed / Kaulayaw Corporation, Crimson Resort and Spa, Boracay, Dusit Thani Manila, Fili Hotel Cebu, Grand Hyatt Manila, Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark Mactan, Cebu, Marriott Hotel Manila, Novotel Manila Araneta City, Okada Manila, Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu, Seda Hotels, White Breeze Palawan Hotel, Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila, The Lind Boracay, Philippine Airlines, and Total Exhibit and Expo Solutions, Inc.

An attached agency of the Department of Tourism, the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) exists to market and promote the Philippines domestically and internationally as a world-class tourism and MICE destination, in strategic partnership with private and public stakeholders to deliver a unique high-value experience for visitors, significantly contributing to increased arrivals, receipts, and investments to the country. For more information, please visit www.tpb.gov.ph.