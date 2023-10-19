Israeli wanted for violence against women and children nabbed while extending visa

332 SHARES Share Tweet

AN Israeli man wanted for a local case in the Philippine was intercepted by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) while he was attempting to extend his visa at the BI’s head office in Intramuros, Manila.

In a report to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, BI tourist visa section (TVS) chief Raymond Remigio identified the suspect as Amir Tesler, 49. He was turned over to the Philippine National Police, who implemented the arrest warrant.

Tesler, who was intercepted afternoon of October 18 , reportedly arrived last August and attempted to extend his 59-day stay in the country.

His application was processed by immigration officer Philip Reyes, who noticed that Tesler has an active derogatory record. Further verification with authorities reveal that Tesler is the subject of a standing warrant of arrest for violence against women and children.

The warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court, National Capital Region Branch 109 in Pasay City last September 2021.

Tansingco praised the vigilance of the personnel involved in the successful interception. He emphasized that the BI maintains a strong collaborative relationship with local law enforcement agencies to detect and apprehend individuals who may have pending legal matters in the Philippines.