Kota Kinabalu flights cancelled due to Mt. Ruang eruption

DUE to the eruption of Mount Ruang in the Indonesian Sulawesi Island, which has resulted in extensive volcanic ash clouds affecting airspace and visibility in the region, AirAsia Philippines is canceling flights to and from Kota Kinabalu on April 18 and 19.

“We are closely coordinating with relevant authorities as the situation is ongoing. While the cancellations may cause inconvenience on the travel plans of our guests, AirAsia will never compromise the safe conduct of the flight. Notifications were immediately shared with our guests via sms and registered email,” AirAsia Philippines Communications and Public Affairs Head and First Officer Steve Dailisan said.

He added that guests affected by the flight cancellations may avail of the following Standard Recovery Options (SRO): Move Flight: One-time change to any new travel date within 30 days from the original departure date on the same route without additional cost and subject to seat availability or Credit Account: Retain the value of the flight booking in the guest’s AirAsia Rewards member account for future travel with AirAsia to be redeemed within 730 calendar days (two years) from the issuance date.

The travel date of the new booking can fall on any date within the published flight schedule on airasia.com.

Guests who wish to make booking changes online may do so at airasia.com or AirAsia MOVE (previously known as AirAsia SuperApp).

From the categories available, click on “Booking Changes” then “Flight Change” and finally “My flight was changed by AirAsia.” From there, simply follow the instructions to make changes to your booking.