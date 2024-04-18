P218.4-M worth of shabu from Zimbabwe seized by BOC-NAIA

249 SHARES Share Tweet

FOUR parcels from Zimbabwe containing over 32 kgs. of suspected shabu worth at least P218 million were seized by the Bureau of Customs at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG).

Claimant Christine Tigranes, was arrested at the warehouse when she came to claim the said parcel containing the bulk of shabu. She denied knowing its contents and claimed she was merely asked to pick it up.

It was learned from Bureau of Customs-NAIA head Yasmin Mapa that the contents of the four parcels were declared as machinery mufflers.

However, after passing through an x-ray machine and physical examination, it was found out that 32.13 kgs of suspected shabu, with a standard drug price of P218,484,000, were concealed within thick metal or machinery parts.

The suspect claimed that she was only following orders from her boss to collect the parcel from Zimbabwe.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to identify all those involved in the attempted smuggling of illegal drugs into the country.

The suspect faces charges of violating RA Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.