Lumagui: Digital TIN ID now available, no need to line up in Revenue District Offices

416 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. just announced the Availability, Use, and Acceptance of the Digital Taxpayer Identification Number ID as an additional feature of its Online Registration and Update System (ORUS). Commissioner Lumagui issued Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 120-2023 to inform the public of this innovative BIR service, and the process taxpayers have to go through to get their digital TIN IDs.

“The Digital TIN ID system shows our commitment to providing Excellent Taxpayer Service. With this new system, we can eliminate the practice of fixers and scammers selling TIN online while giving taxpayers a convenient alternative in getting a TIN, instead of lining up at our Revenue District Offices”, Commissioner Lumagui stated.

The following are several key features of the new Digital TIN ID:

The Digital TIN ID serves as a reference for the Taxpayer Identification Number of the taxpayer and as a valid government-issued identification document accepted in various government agencies, local government units, banks, employers, and other institutions. Its authenticity can be verified online via the ORUS system using the QR Code provided. Unlike physical TIN cards, the Digital TIN ID does not require a signature. The authenticity of the Digital TIN ID can be verified online through the ORUS just by scanning the Quick Response (QR) Code appearing in the Digital TIN ID using a mobile device camera. Individual taxpayers with existing TIN can apply for the Digital TIN ID through ORUS. Users must enroll their accounts on the ORUS. The Digital TIN ID is a permanent identification document. Both the physical TIN card and Digital TIN ID remain valid, and holders need not secure a physical card if they possess a Digital TIN ID.

Specific guidelines for uploading photos are provided. Clear, appropriate, and recent images that resemble the individual accurately should be followed. Photos that do not meet the specified requirements and specifications shall not be considered as valid for transactions and shall not be accepted as valid Digital TIN ID by the relying parties. Uploading of unrelated photos, such as animals, artists, cartoons or other person’s photos, shall be subject to penalty.

Taxpayers who are applying for the Digital TIN ID are required to update their email address at the Revenue District Office where they are registered. To do that, they may accomplish and submit Form S1905 – Registration Update Sheet (RUS) via email to the concerned RDO or through BIR’s eServices – Taxpayer Registration Related Application (TRRA) Portal.

The Digital TIN ID is FREE and not for sale. Taxpayers availing of the services of online sellers of TIN ID assistance risk the possibility of getting invalid/fake TIN and wrong taxpayer type classification, which may impact on their future transactions with the BIR.