499 SHARES Share Tweet

Highlights:

Sensei set out on a journey to quell tensions between Shanhaijing Academy students

New Explosive-type Strikers Rumi and Mina make their debut

SEOUL – Nov. 29, 2023 – A culinary spectacle unfolds in popular mobile RPG Blue Archive with the arrival of an all-new event story, “Dragon & Tortoise: Working Together for a Better Future,” and two new stellar students, Rumi and Mina.

From NEXON Korea Corp., Blue Archive follows the exploits of Sensei in the city of Kivotos as they solve various problems, meet unique students from numerous academies, and guide them towards success. Players can face off against various enemy forces utilizing strategic combat and a captivating ensemble of characters in this tactical, real-time action game with a light-hearted, emotional center.

In this gourmet event story, Sensei visits the Shanhaijing Academy, where tensions between the Black Tortoise Promenade and Genryumon culinary clubs have reached total chaos. Players can team up and resolve their rivalry before the clubs are forever divided by controversy and earn a Card Bundle that they can use to unlock new furniture, including a Chinese Hot Food Display and Luxurious Chinese Chair.

To expand the world of Blue Archive even further, Kivotos welcomes the addition of Explosive-type Striker Rumi, whose EX skill not only heals a squad member with a serving of fried rice but also extends the tasty remedy to four additional allies. By her side is Explosive-type Striker Mina, who unleashes an EX Skill that deals powerful damage linked to her ATK level on a single enemy, while reducing their ATK, Evasion and Accuracy for 50 seconds.

Adding to the excitement, the 23rd Chapter of the main content Missions and related Missions are now available, alongside three new T8 gears. Additionally, players are in for a treat or two with the Double Rewards Campaign, during which players can earn double rewards by completing Bounty, Commission, and Lesson content until Monday, Dec. 18 at 6:59 PM (UTC).

Blue Archive’s “Dragon & Tortoise: Working Together for a Better Future” event story and new students Rumi and Mina are available now. For more information, please visit the links below:

Dragon & Tortoise – Working Together for a Better Future Trailer: [LINK]

[LINK] Rumi Character Trailer: [LINK]

[LINK] Blue Archive Official Webpage: [LINK]

[LINK] Blue Archive Official Forum: [LINK]

[LINK] Blue Archive Official Discord: [LINK]

[LINK] Blue Archive Official Twitter: [LINK]

[LINK] Blue Archive Official Facebook: [LINK]

About NEXON Co. Ltd.

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games and Virtual Worlds. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 50 live games in more than 190 countries on PC, console, and mobile. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter. In 2021, Nexon completed the acquisition of Embark Studios AB, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden, developing multiple projects for global release.