New FedEx Clark Gateway Facility Opens, Boosting Support for Philippine Businesses and Retail Freight Amidst E-commerce Growth

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, boosts support for businesses and e-commerce growth with the recent launch of their gateway facility in Clark, Pampanga.

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the 17,000-square-meter facility enables faster processing with the capability to sort 9,000 parcels per hour. The facility’s expansive dedicated freight-handling area spans 630 square meters. The facility supports the growing e-commerce demand of bulk shipments and large items especially for the upcoming peak season shipping volumes.

The new Clark gateway also features a state-of-the-art cold storage facility for varying temperature-sensitive shipments. One unit has storage temperature capabilities ranging from -20°C to 5°C or -4°F to 41°F, appropriate for storing vaccines, fresh produce, and raw products. Two other units have storage temperature of 5°C to 20°C or 23°F to 68°F, appropriate for keeping vegetables and dry foods such as canned goods. These units help retain the freshness of products and maximize their shelf life.

“FedEx has always been at the forefront of defining what’s next for our customers. We remain focused on optimizing our air and ground network to meet evolving customer needs. Plans for the Clark Gateway have been in place since before the demand for e-commerce soared. With a finger on the pulse of global trade, we made this strategic investment to enhance connectivity and support for Philippine businesses venturing into international markets.” said Kawal Preet, president of the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA) region at FedEx Express.

“In our 37 years of continuous operations in the Philippines, we’ve made sure to bring products and services that enhance convenience for our customers. We’ve had contactless options in place for years – enabling remote booking and tracking of packages, submission of import and export documents, and tracking temperature-sensitive shipments from your mobile phone. This infrastructure is one of the reasons FedEx is agile and is key to providing supply chain continuity regardless of global conditions,” shared John Peterson, managing director operations, FedEx Express Philippines.

The facility provides convenience to customers with the launch of Dangerous Goods One-Stop Shop. This solution offers customers an end-to-end shipping experience for dangerous goods that is fully compliant with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) guidelines. This new gateway also allows businesses to access FedEx’s extensive network and expand their market reach with 36 flights coming in and out weekly, connecting them to over 220 countries and territories. In line with our sustainability goals, the Clark gateway exclusively uses electric ground service equipment, replacing traditional units that run on fuel.

“This massive facility will undoubtedly synergize with our various transport infrastructure projects to further provide the Filipino people comfort and convenience through investment, ease of mobility, and job generation. Warmest congratulations to FedEx Express for formally opening its gateway facility in this emerging smart metropolis and for taking part in our collective effort in bringing an improved quality of life for all,” said Secretary Arthur Tugade, Department of Transportation.

“This expansion by FedEx to Clark gives Northern and Central Luzon a much-needed boost in terms of jobs creation, movement of goods, and economic activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It also comes at an opportune time when the new Clark International Airport passenger terminal is set to start full operations, while infrastructure projects are in full swing to make access to and from Clark and New Clark City faster and more convenient than ever. We look forward to a long, solid strategic alliance with FedEx in the years to come,” shared Secretary Vince Dizon, Presidential Adviser on Flagship Programs and Projects.

“FedEx Express choosing Clark as one of its major gateways in the region is an exciting development as the hub will readily generate jobs and boost the local economy especially in these trying times. It also augurs how CIAC envisions the civil aviation complex as a service and logistics center and how this may be promoted operationally to help create revenue sources for the national government,” said (Retd.) General Aaron Aquino, Clark International Airport Corporation President and CEO.

The opening of the Clark gateway facility is one of many strategic investments FedEx has continued to make in the Philippines and across Asia-Pacific to enhance service coverage and customer experience.

From July to October 2021, FedEx launched a total of six new flights, contributing to a total of 225 weekly flights in and out of APAC to the U.S. and Europe. Businesses are benefitting from improved connectivity and enhanced service reliability when importing and exporting in Europe, the U.S. and Intra-Asia.

In the same period, FedEx doubled capacity for the Philippines and other markets like Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, by replacing 757 narrow-body freighters with 767 wide-body freighters. These aircraft have a maximum gross payload capacity of nearly 60,000 kgs, building on the current FedEx operational strength.

In 2018, FedEx refurbished its Philippines headquarters in Makati and equipped it with the latest technologies that has helped enhance collaboration, promoted learning, offered flexible working environments, thereby improving employee mobility.

In 2017, FedEx invested in two facilities with a combined worth of USD 2.15 million. The Philippine IT Center in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig is the third regional software development center for APAC solutions enhancement in the region. Meanwhile, the APAC Trade Facilitation Center in Clark performs clearance preparation work such as data management, profile matching, and other administrative tasks to support APAC markets including Japan and Singapore.

In 2016, FedEx acquired TNT, expanding its transportation and network assets around the globe.

Learn more about global business insights from FedEx management across APAC here.

About FedEx Express

FedEx Express is one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. FedEx Express uses a global air-and-ground network to speed deliver time-sensitive shipments. by a definite time and date.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. With annual revenue of $87 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively, and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its 560,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards, and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit about.fedex.com.