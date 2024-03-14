Newly Certified Lead Safe Paints Launched at Philippine World Building and Construction Exposition

LEAD-SAFE PAINTS: Following rigorous tests, decorative paints manufactured by Asian Coatings Philippines, Inc. receive third-party Lead Safe Paint® (LSP®) certification confirming compliance to the country’s Chemical Control Order prohibiting lead-based additives in the production of paints and similar surface coatings.

Pasay City/Quezon City. The thriving paint industry in the Philippines marked another milestone with the launch today of duly certified Lead Safe Paint® (LSP®) products at the Philippine World Building and Construction Exposition, or the WORLDBEX 2024, that was graced by government, industry and civil society leaders, as well as by basketball players from the Rain or Shine Elastopainters.

“We are pleased to announce that Alpha Chroma, Arkhon, Rain or Shine, and Welcoat paints manufactured by Asian Coatings Philippines, Inc. have passed the LSP® certification requirements. This is another big step forward toward a lead safe future. Together with the International Pollutants Elimination Network (IPEN) and EcoWaste Coalition, SCS Global Services and our independent third party assessments allow consumers to make safe and sustainable choices for their family, friends, and selves,” said Rob Emelander, Program Manager of the US-based SCS Global Services, the certification provider.

LSP® is the only global certification program that confirms the total lead content in a paint product does not exceed 90 parts per million (ppm), the strictest regulatory standard for lead in paint that is enforced in the Philippines and other countries across various continents. Asian Coatings received the LSP® certificates valid until December 2026 for the said decorative paints, giving the company the authority to use the LSP® logo on their paints and promotional materials.

“Asian Coatings Philippines, Inc. graciously accepts the LSP® certification from SCS Global Services, a global leader in sustainability standards across multiple industries, for its Alpha Chroma, Arkhon, Rain or Shine, and Welcoat Paints. Our corporate ethos of ‘Painting a Vision of Tomorrow’ is dedicated to the millions of Filipinos who choose our brands to add colorful protection to their homes,” said Redmond Yu, the company’s Assistant Vice-President for Sales and Marketing.

“The motivation of our entire team and that of our esteemed partner organizations — namely the EcoWaste Coalition, IPEN, and the Philippine Institute of Pure and Applied Chemistry (PIPAC) – to achieve this significant milestone is to reward the trust of our homeowners, and the greater community, with an international guarantee of health, safety and sustainability,” he added.

The LSP® certification obtained by Asian Coatings for its Rain or Shine and other decorative paints elicited positive feedback from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), which banned the use of lead in paint manufacturing, Philippine Paint and Coatings Association, Inc. (PPCAI), IPEN and the EcoWaste Coalition.

“Congratulations to Asian Coatings Philippines, Inc. for this commendable achievement reflecting industry support and adherence to the Chemical Control Order banning lead-based raw materials in the production of paints. This shows that paints can be reformulated using non-leaded driers, pigments and anti-corrosive agents,” said DENR Assistant Secretary Gilbert Gonzales, Director, Environmental Management Bureau (EMB). “We encourage other companies to follow suit and secure LSP® certification as part of your corporate social responsibility.”

“The certification of your brands as Lead Safe Paint® is a testament to your company’s adherence to rigorous standards and practices aimed at ensuring the health and well-being of consumers and the environment. By prioritizing the safety and quality of your products, you have set a commendable example for others in the industry to follow,” said PPCAI President Reginald Yu. “This significant achievement not only demonstrates your unwavering commitment to product safety and environmental stewardship but also underscores your dedication to excellence in the coatings industry.”

Yu also underlined the significance of launching the certified lead safe products at WORLDBEX, stressing “this platform presents an excellent opportunity to showcase your innovative and environmentally responsible products to a wider audience, further solidifying your position as a leader in the market.”

Jeiel Guarino, IPEN’s Global Lead Paint Campaigner, emphasized “the younger the child, the more vulnerable they are to the lifelong and irreversible neurotoxicity of lead.” Adding “with this in mind, we laud Asian Coatings for eliminating lead in their decorative paint products and commend their voluntary efforts in letting consumers learn about the significance of buying lead-safe paints.”

“We join others in congratulating Asian Coatings for obtaining third-party LSP® certification for its decorative product line, and look forward to its automotive, industrial and marine paints getting certified next. The company’s decision to produce lead safe paints augurs well for public health as this will protect children from a major source of lead exposure early in life, as well as reduce occupational lead exposure among painters, construction workers, demolition workers, and cleaners,” said Manny Calonzo, Campaigner, EcoWaste Coalition.

To date, five leading paint manufacturers in the Philippines — all members of the PPCAI — have received LSP® certification from SCS Global Services, including Asian Coatings Philippines, Inc., Roosevelt Chemical Inc. – Triton Paints Philippines, Sycwin Coating & Wires, Inc., Davies Paints Philippines Inc., and Pacific Paint (Boysen) Philippines, Inc.

To view the LSP certificates issued to Asian Coatings, please go to: https://www.scsglobalservices.com/certified-green-products-guide?q=Asian+Coatings

