PAGCOR celebrates proud achievements for the past 40 years

THE Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) proudly looked back on its past achievements when it celebrated its 40th year at the Marriott Hotel Manila on July 11, 2023.

PAGCOR commemorated its four decades of existence by featuring its accomplishments, particularly its huge contributions to nation building. The agency was created in 1983 by virtue of Presidential Decree 1869, also known as the PAGCOR Charter, issued by then President Ferdinand Marcos.

No less than President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, Jr. graced the event, which proudly highlighted PAGCOR’s successful role as one of the national government’s biggest revenue generator and a reliable partner in the promotion of various endeavors that benefit the Filipino people.

PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco remarked that for 40 years, the agency’s recorded total Contributions to Nation Building (CNB) amounted to around P607 billion, while its total dividends remittances since 2011 is now at P64 billion. This brings PAGCOR’s actual total contributions to P671 billion.

Chairman Tengco emphasized that after one year under the administration of President Marcos (from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023), PAGCOR’s total CNB amounted to P45 billion, which, by the end of the year, is projected to reach P70 billion.

The PAGCOR chief likewise announced that the agency has been tapped as a funding source of the Universal Health Care Act when it was passed into law in 2019. Under said law, 50 percent of its remittances to the National Treasury has been allocated to the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to fund the Universal Health Care (UHC) of the Filipino people.

In terms of its recent contributions to infrastructure, PAGCOR partnered with Melco Resorts (Philippines) Foundation Corporation (MRPFC) – the charitable arm of the City of Dreams Manila in funding the construction and purchase of medical and non-medical equipment for the 51-bed and state-of-the-art Presidential Security Group (PSG) Station Hospital.

The state-run-gaming and regulatory firm, in partnership with the Bloomberry Foundation, also helped establish the OFW Hospital in Pampanga and donated P300 million worth of medical equipment to the said medical facility. PAGCOR also funded the rehabilitation of sports facilities utilized for the 30th Southeast Asian Games by donating P842.5 million to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC). The agency likewise donated P350 million to the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City for the procurement of various medical equipment.

Under the current administration, Chairman Tengco shared that PAGCOR will be channeling its resources to the promotion of education and health in the country. The agency will re-launch its School Building Project to help address classroom shortage in public schools nationwide. It will also build e-Libraries to provide learners from remote or depressed communities with an environment that is conducive for e-learning and online research.

Also in the pipeline are Socio-civic Centers and Community Wellness Centers to be built in different parts of the country. The agency will likewise be launching the “Bawat Buhay Mahalaga Serbisyo Caravan” – an all-encompassing endeavor focused on the distribution of educational, medical and financial assistance, among others, to various local government units and their citizens.

The agency will likewise be donating 250 units of Patient Transport Vehicles (PTV) to various local government units, in coordination with the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

PAGCOR will also lead the establishment of the Clark Multi-Specialty Medical Center in Clark, Pampanga to cater to the medical needs of patients from Regions I, II, III and Metro Manila. It will consist, among others, of a heart center, kidney/cancer center and a children’s hospital. This project is intended to alleviate the plight of the Filipinos by bringing quality healthcare closer to people living outside Metro Manila.

The PAGCOR chief added that the agency’s significant socio-civic programs would not have been possible if not for the committed employees who have served as the agency’s strong pillars through the four decades.

Meanwhile, serving as the highlight of the event was the launch of the new logo, which represents the agency’s re-energized role as the main gaming regulator in the Philippines.

“The new PAGCOR logo incorporates the element of fire associated with energy, inspiration, passion, and transformation. It symbolizes the flame that ignites change and drives progress. The logo likewise reflects a beacon which symbolizes guidance, leadership, and direction. It represents a guiding light that helps people find their way,” Tengco added.

“All these taken together, our new logo reflects PAGCOR’s long standing commitment of being a guiding force that illuminates the way forward, drives transformation and development, and brings inspiration and motivation to the lives it touches,” Chairman Tengco furthered.