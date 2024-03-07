PAL warns public against fake sites

166 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine Airlines (PAL) warned the public that unscrupulous individuals have created bogus Facebook sites announcing a P168 flight promo.

In addition to this, it was learned that there are also other fake FB sites announcing that is selling suitcases worth P110.

PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said the warning to the public was issued by the airline, saying: “We encourage you to inform us of any questionable social media account using the name of PAL by contacting us at 028855 – 8888 (PAL Hotline) or be emailing us at [email protected].”

“We urge the public to’ please do not engage with these fake sites as doing so will compromise your personal data. We do not condone these illegal acts and have taken steps to take down these accounts,” Villaluna stressed.

Villaluna added: “As a reminder and for your protection, Philippine Airlines issues official announcements including flight promotional ads using the PAL website http://www.philippineairlines.com and the official PAL FB Page.”

Flight bookings, she said, may be carried out via our PAL Website, PAL Reservations Hotline (02) 8855-8888, official PAL Facebook, Viber, WhatsApp and myPAL Webchat.

“If you opt to book via PAL Facebook, Viber, WhatsAppa and myPAL Webchat, you will receive a link that will allow you to pay your ticket,” Villaluna said.