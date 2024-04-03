Coron 180 Hotel Unveils Captivating Tagbanua Heritage Mural

222 SHARES Share Tweet

In a celebration of Coron’s rich cultural heritage, Coron 180 Hotel proudly unveils a captivating wall mural paying homage to the esteemed Tagbanua tribe, marking a significant addition to the hotel’s ambiance and narrative.

The Tagbanua people, known as the guardians of Coron, trace their lineage to some of the earliest settlers in the Philippines. For millennia, they have inhabited Coron Island, their presence intertwined with the island’s history and landscape. Believed to share ancestry with the ancient Tabon Man, a figure of archaeological significance discovered in Palawan, the Tagbanua tribe embodies a legacy that spans generations. This artistic masterpiece, crafted by Filipino master muralist A.G. Saño, serves as a focal point, inviting guests to delve into the rich cultural tapestry of the Philippines.

Recently opened last November 2023, Coron 180 is strategically built upon entry in Coron town. The hotel offers 29 elegantly designed rooms across six floors, providing a tranquil retreat for travelers seeking respite. Conveniently located, guests can easily access Coron’s attractions and explore the island’s wonders.

The centerpiece of Coron 180 Hotel’s recent enhancements is the awe-inspiring mural by A.G. Saño and his team, depicting the profound connection between the Tagbanua tribe and Coron Island. Each brushstroke narrates a story, inviting guests on a journey of discovery.

In addition to the hotel’s comforts, guests can indulge in Filipino favorites at Lutgardo’s Restaurant & Sunset Bar, offering panoramic views of Coron’s picturesque sunsets. A timeless favorite, the seafood rice, which is comparable to the popular Spanish rice dish paella, has all the goodness of the rich seafood in the country. From traditional dishes to modern interpretations, Lutgardo’s promises a gastronomic experience throughout the stay.

Whether admiring Saño’s mural or savoring Filipino cuisine at Lutgardo’s, guests are invited to immerse themselves in the charm of Coron 180 Hotel. It’s more than a place to stay; it’s a celebration of art, culture, and culinary delights, beckoning travelers to experience the essence of Coron.

