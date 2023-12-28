PBBM signs new laws upgrading two state colleges, establishing five college of medicine programs

388 SHARES Share Tweet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has signed into law seven legislative measures, which aim to enhance and expand capacities of at least seven higher education institutions (HEIs) in different provinces across the country.

Under Republic Act (RA)No. 11968, President Marcos granted the conversion of San Isidro Satellite campus of the Leyte Normal University (LNU) in San Isidro, Leyte to a regular campus, which will be referred to as the “LNU-San Isidro Campus.”

He also signed into law RA No. 11969, converting the Bataan Peninsula State University (BPSU)-Bagac Extension Campus in Bagac, Bataan to a regular campus that will be known as “BPSU-Bagac Campus.”

The President also signed laws which established Colleges of Medicine such as the Benguet State University-College of Medicine (RA 11970) in La Trinidad, Benguet, and Southern Luzon State University-College of Medicine (RA 11971) in Lucban, Quezon.

The chief executive also signed into law RA No. 11972, which established University of Eastern Philippines-College of Medicine in Catarman, Northern Samar and RA No. 11974, the Visayas State University-College of Medicine in Baybay, Leyte.

Under the newly created laws, the HEIs can now proceed with offering a Doctor of Medicine Program, including an Integrated Liberal Arts and Medicine Program to develop a corps of professional physicians and help strengthen the country’s healthcare system.

The laws also aim to respond to the human resource development needs of their respective provinces.

The President also signed into law RA No. 11973, which established Bicol University-College of Veterinary Medicine in Ligao City, Albay to produce a corps of professional veterinary physicians who are adept in the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and control of animal diseases, including terrestrial and aquatic animals.

President Marcos signed the new laws on December 20, which will take effect 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette, or in a newspaper of general circulation. Complete copies of the newly-signed laws are accessible in the Official Gazette. | PND