PBBM urges whole of government support in DSWD’s Food Stamp Program

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has urged all government agencies to support the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) implementation of the WALANG GUTOM 2027: Food Stamp Program (FSP) during the program’s kick-off event in Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte on Friday (September 29).

“Inaatasan ko ang mga kinauukulang ahensya ng gobyerno na magtulungan tungo sa mas mahusay na pagpapatupad ng Food Stamp Program na ito. Tiyakin natin na walang bahid ng anumang anomalya ang pamamalakad ng ating mga proyekto,” President Marcos said in his message.

(I am directing all concerned government agencies to work together towards a better implementation of the Food Stamp Program. Let us work together to ensure that the implementation of our projects are free of any anomaly.)

The President highlighted that the FSP does not only ensure poor Filipinos will be able to consume sufficient amount of food, but will also guarantee nutritious and affordable food items for its beneficiaries.

“Isinusulong natin ang Food Stamp Program upang matiyak na hindi lamang busog ang mga benepisyaryo, kundi malusog, masigla, at malakas na magagampanan nila ang pang araw-araw na kanilang mga gawain,” President Marcos said during his message.

(We are promoting the Food Stamp Program to ensure that all beneficiaries are not only full, but also healthy, energetic, and strong enough to carry out their daily tasks.)

In his speech, Secretary Gatchalian said the FSP “also seeks to make a significant dent in the country’s malnutrition and poverty as a whole.”

“We hope to provide meal augmentation to food poor families that would give them that extra push to capacitate themselves into finding jobs, becoming productive citizens who are able to contribute to nation building,” the DSWD chief pointed out.

In Siargao Island, about 888 household beneficiaries will receive Electronic Benefit Cards (EBT) that will be loaded with Php3000 food credits to enable them to purchase nutritious food items from DSWD-accredited merchants.

The DSWD is also working closely with national government agencies and private organizations to promote nutrition and behavioral change among beneficiaries.

The FSP is being implemented with the help of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), National Nutrition Council (NNC), Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI), World Food Programme (WFP), Asian Development Bank (ADB), Pilipinas Kontra Gutom Movement, and the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP).