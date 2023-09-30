Philippines networks with global F&B industry players at Anuga 2023

277 SHARES Share Tweet

More than a dozen micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) prolific in the Philippines’ food manufacturing scene are leveraging their export quality products in Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany at Anuga 2023, the world’s leading trade fair for retail food and beverages, including food service and catering. The international trade fair runs from October 7-11, 2023.

Organized by Koelnmesse GmbH (Cologne Trade Fair), Anuga 2023 focuses on sustainable growth amidst the challenges in the international F&B industry.

The participation of the Philippines, as organized by the Center for Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), puts the spotlight on 14 food exporters offering a mix of fresh, frozen, and processed food and beverages, alongside 10 Philippine coconut exporters through the support of the United Nations agency International Trade Centre (ITC) in cooperation with the Export Marketing Bureau (EMB). The selection of the latter exporters was made under the ARISE Plus Philippines project, which focuses on providing comprehensive support and guidance for enhanced trade performance and competitiveness to MSMEs actively engaged in coconut products, such as virgin coconut oil and coconut flour. The involvement of these enterprises reinforces the country’s trading partnerships with European Union (EU) countries – from market access, supply, and demand to facilitation and support along the export-import value chain. This move also takes advantage of the EU’s Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (EU-GSP+), in which the Philippines is one of seven beneficiaries enjoying a special incentive of zero-import duties on over 6,000 export products.

Stressing the significance of supporting the country’s MSMEs, CITEM Executive Director Edward Fereira says, “they are crucial to the reputation of the Philippines in the EU and other world partners looking to find the best sources for fresh, premium, and quality food products and ingredients. Incentivized by the EU-GSP+, we expect positive gains with our endeavors, including growth in the European HALAL market, where our product offerings are a good fit.”

The ARISE Plus Philippines project of the National Government is funded by the EU with ITC serving as technical agency. The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) serves as lead partner working with the Department of Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration, Bureau of Customs, the Department of Science and Technology, and the private sector.

Anuga provides the perfect exposure for the country’s exhibitors to showcase other in-demand products, helping expand their market share. One of the most popular names for canned sardines in the local market, Mega Global Corporation goes beyond seafood in its export market cache with its dried mangoes in resealable packs (below, left photo), while Sagrex Foods, Inc. offers convenience with its ready-to-fry banana spring rolls (below, right photo). For more flavorful meal preparations, Q-Phil International Trading brings bottled sauteed sweet shrimp fry (below, center photo) for that umami taste.

The Philippine Pavilion at Anuga 2023 houses a total of 24 Filipino food export companies showcasing a variety of Philippine ingredients, beverages, and snacks. Their quality food sourcing, handling, and processing are in line with the growing demand for healthy, natural, and organic options by the EU. Under the FOODPhilippines brand, these companies are: Amley Food Corporation, Axelum Resources Corp., Fitrite, Inc., GSL Premium Food Export Corporation, KLT Fruits, Inc., Lionheart Farms Corporation, Mega Global Corporation, Philbest Canning Corporation, Philippine Grocers Food Exports, Inc., Prime Fruits International, Inc., Q-Phil International Trading, Sagrex Foods Inc., Seatrade Canning Corporation, and See’s International Food Manufacturing Corporation. Under the COCONUTPhilippines banner, the exporters are: AG Pacific Nutriceuticals, Ahya Coco Organic Food Mfg. Corporation, Amazing Foods Corporation, Cocoplus Aquarian Development Corporation, Dignity Products And Services, Inc., Greenlife Coconut Products Philippines, Inc., Pasciolco Agri Ventures, Tongsan Industrial Development Corporation, Tropicana Food Products, Inc., and Wellness Care International Corporation.

The Philippine Pavilion is located at Hall 01.2, Space No. M-010G.

Anuga 2023 Philippine Pavilion is made possible with its partnerships with Philippine Trade & Investment Center in Berlin (PTIC-Berlin), the Export Marketing Bureau (EMB), Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc. (PHILEXPORT), and the International Trade Centre – Philippines (ITC-Philippines). The Philippine participation carries the FOODPhilippines banner, one of the signature brands of CITEM.

About CITEM

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) is the export promotions arm of the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). For nearly 40 years, CITEM has established the country’s image as a premier destination for quality export products and services. It continues to set the highest standards of creativity, excellence, and innovation to achieve competitiveness in the home, fashion, lifestyle, food, creative, and sustainability sectors. CITEM is committed to developing, nurturing, and promoting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), brands, designers, and manufacturers by implementing an integrated approach to export marketing in partnership with other government and private entities.

About FOODPhilippines

FOODPhilippines promotes the country as a source of quality food products and ingredients in physical and/or digital trade shows and business-to-business platforms in priority markets around the world. Under the FOODPhilippines banner, the Philippines is positioned as an exporter of healthy, organic, natural, and specialty food products and services.