The award was accepted by PBCOM’s Chief Compliance Officer and Head of Compliance Management Group, Angelita U. Egalin

PBCOM receives its 2nd Golden Arrow Award on September 28, 2023, at Okada Manila. This award recognizes the Top Performing Publicly Listed Companies (PLCs) in the Philippines under the 2022 ASEAN Corporate Governance Standards (ACGS). The ACGS assesses company performance in various areas, including the facilitation of shareholder rights and equitable treatment, engagement with different stakeholders, ensuring transparency and accountability through timely disclosure of material information, and how the board guides the company strategically, monitors management, and ensures accountability to the company and shareholders.

This recognition by the Institute of Corporate Directors Philippines validates that PBCOM has excelled in meeting corporate governance standards and recommended practices, ensuring that PLCs maintain peak performance, enhance shareholder value, and protect the interests of other stakeholders.

This esteemed ACGS award reflects the commitment to elevating corporate governance standards at the Bank.