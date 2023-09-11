Professional developers and geeks gather for DEVCON PRO SUMMIT on October 20

332 SHARES Share Tweet

September 12, 2023 – MAKATI, Philippines – Get ready for an upgraded summit experience in learning the latest and emerging technologies for developers and geeks in this event for professionals by DEVCON, the Philippines’ largest community and tech non-profit organization of technology experts, developers, and information technology (IT) enthusiasts.

For the first time from its 14 years of inception, DEVCON introduces DEVCON PRO SUMMIT 2023: Technology for Impact, a one-day event for professional developers to be held on Friday, October 20, 2023, at Whitespace, Chino Roces Avenue Extension, Makati.

DEVCON PRO Summit will feature keynote speakers from leading technical experts in the field of technology for impact. Topics will include using emerging technology to solve social problems, the future of development in the age of artificial intelligence, building inclusive and equitable technology ecosystems, and the ethical implications of artificial intelligence (AI).

“I’m very excited about where DEVCON is going. Now that we’ve used our technical talents to develop pandemic technology solutions, we’re featuring more breakthrough innovation stories. Professional developers and geeks shouldn’t miss out on our first-ever DEVCON PRO SUMMIT 2023,” shared Winston Damarillo, Founder and President of DEVCON Philippines.

This summit is a great opportunity for professional developers to learn from the top geeks in the industry and to network with other like-minded individuals. Don’t miss out!

Grab this limited-time sale offer to get discounted tickets ₱1,000 off until September 25! To register, visit devcon.ph/prosummit2023 and enter the promo code GEEKSFORGOOD. Limited slots. Secure your tickets today! Pro tickets are normally priced at ₱2,999.

About DEVCON Philippines

DEVCON Philippines is a non-profit organization that has been empowering geeks for good for over 14 years. DEVCON is the Philippines’ largest community and tech non-profit organization of technology experts, developers, and IT enthusiasts. Visit devcon.ph to learn more.

About Winston Damarillo

Winston Damarillo, DEVCON Founder and President, is a Silicon Valley veteran with three successful startup exits, a former venture capitalist at Intel Capital, and a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum (WEF).