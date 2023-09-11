Mayor Honey drums up awareness on breast and cervical cancer

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna (5th from left) obliges as Vice Mayor Yul Servo takes a selfie with her and the guests at the intensified screening for breast and cervical cancer held at the Freedom Triangle of the Manila City Hall. Among those in photo are (to Lacuna's right) DOH Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire and MHD chief Dr. Poks Pangan. (JERRY S. TAN)

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna (5th from left) obliges as Vice Mayor Yul Servo takes a selfie with her and the guests at the intensified screening for breast and cervical cancer held at the Freedom Triangle of the Manila City Hall. Among those in photo are (to Lacuna's right) DOH Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire and MHD chief Dr. Poks Pangan. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna drummed up awareness and support for early detection of cervical and breast cancer in the city of Manila.

Lacuna aired the message as she was joined by Manila Health Department chief Dr. Arnold ‘Poks’ Pangan, Vice Mayor Yul Servo, Department Public Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire and Philippine Cancer Society, Inc. Program Director Romeo Marcaida during the Intesified Cervical Cancer Screening for Manila City Hall employees held at the City Hall’s Freedom Triangle on Monday, September 11, 2023.

In the said event, Lacuna described as ‘alarming’ the fact that breast and cervical cancer are among the top killers in the country nowadays.

She said that public hospitals have the capability to detect cancer at an early stage but lamentably, it is usually too late for many when the said illness is detected.

As she also encouraged all female employees to have themselves tested, the mayor expressed concern over the increase in cases of cervical cancer, which is considered a “silent killer,” which manifests in its late stage already.

The lady mayor urged all women in Manila to have themselves checked as she also called on parents to have their children aged nine to 14 vaccinated against human papillomavirus (HPV), the virus that causes most cervical cancers as well as some cancers of the anus, vulva, vagina and oropharynx or the back of throat including base of tongue and tonsils.

“Kadalasan, huli na bago masuri na may sakit… at an early age of 9 and 14 pwede na bigyan ang mga anak na babae ng bakuna for HPV. Ginagawa ito nang libre sa health center kaya ine-encourage ko ang mga nanay na dalhin ang kanilang mga anak sa ating health facilities,” Lacuna said.

She also urged women aged 30 to 49 to have themselves screened for breast and cervical cancer where any abnormality may be detected at once.

“Ito ang mga bagay na simple lang gawin pero napakalaking tulong to prevent the number four cancer sa ating bansa,” the mayor stressed, as she assured that the MHD will be behind every effort to keep all residents in the city health at all times.

Apart from pap smear and HPV vaccination, Lacuna said that VIA or visual inspection with acetic acid is also being done for free at the city’s 44 health centers.