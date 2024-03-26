Social workers take center stage on World Social Work Day celeb in NCR

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Social workers from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and other agencies in the National Capital Region (NCR) gather at the Amphitheater People’s Park in Valenzuela City on Saturday (March 23) to celebrate World Social Work Day.

The event which carried the theme, “Buen Vivir: Shared Future for Transformative Change” was led by the Philippine Association of Social Workers, Inc. (PASWI)-NCR. The celebration highlighted the critical role of social workers worldwide in improving the plight of the vulnerable and marginalized sectors.