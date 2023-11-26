Speaker Romualdez: Serbisyo Caravan to bring P500M worth of programs cash aid to Isabela Province

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez leads the launch of Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos Jr. at the Isabela Sports Complex Saturday morning, bringing a total of P500 million worth of programs and cash assistance to the people of the province. Thirty six national government agencies participated in the BPSF in Isabela and offered over 195 services for around 100,000 beneficiaries during the two-day festival. Government officials of Isabela led by Governor Rodolfo "Rodito" Albano, Vice Governor Faustino "Bogie" Dy, Isabela 1st District Rep. Antonio "Tonypet" Albano flash a thumbs up sign during the group photo with thousands of beneficiaries.

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez leads the launch of Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos Jr. at the Isabela Sports Complex Saturday morning, bringing a total of P500 million worth of programs and cash assistance to the people of the province. Thirty six national government agencies participated in the BPSF in Isabela and offered over 195 services for around 100,000 beneficiaries during the two-day festival. Government officials of Isabela led by Governor Rodolfo "Rodito" Albano, Vice Governor Faustino "Bogie" Dy, Isabela 1st District Rep. Antonio "Tonypet" Albano flash a thumbs up sign during the group photo with thousands of beneficiaries.

THE Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF) of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. was launched Saturday in the Province of Isabela, bringing a total of P500 million worth of programs and cash assistance to the citizens of the province from November 25 to 26.

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, who represented President Marcos, said the BPSF in Isabela will be the first in Region II and the eighth installment of the serbisyo caravan.

“Ang administrasyon ng ating mahal na Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ay handang tumulong sa lahat ng nangangarap at kumikilos para sa mas magandang buhay,” said Speaker Romualdez, who graced the affair hosted by Deputy Speaker Antonio “Tonypet” T. Albano together with Isabela Governor Rodolfo “Rodito” T. Albano III, and Ilagan City Mayor Josemarie “Jay” L. Diaz.

“Ito po ang pangako ng Bagong Pilipinas – isang nagkakaisang pamahalaan na hindi naghihintay. Bagkus ay kusang umaabot sa mamamayan upang matugunan ang inyong mga pangangailangan sa mas lalong madaling panahon,” Speaker Romualdez, one of the proponents of the nationwide program, added.

The event was held at the Isabela Sports Complex.

House Deputy Secretary General Sofonias “Ponyong” P. Gabonada, a member of the BPSF National Secretariat, said thirty-six national government agencies offering over 195 services for at least 100,000 expected beneficiaries participated during the two-day festival of services.

For the BPSF, Gabonada said a total of P500 million worth of programs and services will be distributed, including P152 million worth of cash aid to citizens of Isabela.

“Batid po namin na hindi madali sa marami sa atin, lalo na kayong nakatira sa malalayong lugar, ang pumunta at makahingi ng tulong sa pamahalaan. Kaya nga po, sa Serbisyo Fair na ito, ang pamahalaan na po ang lumalapit sa inyo,” Speaker Romualdez said.

“Sa Serbisyo Fair, nagsama-sama ang iba’t-ibang mga sangay ng pamahalaan upang maihatid at maipaabot nang mas mabilis ang mahahalagang impormasyon at serbisyo tungo sa ating sama-samang pag-unlad,” he continued. “Halos lahat ng inyong pangangailangan — sa kalusugan, kabuhayan, trabaho, pag-aaral — narito po ngayon sa Serbisyo Fair.”

Among the services offered will be DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program, which will have a province-wide payout in all three cities and 34 municipalities and is expected to reach over 42,000 individual beneficiaries amounting to P140 million pesos.

Other province-wide activities include various scholarship programs of TESDA and CHED and livelihood assistance for multiple sectors in pre-identified eligible clients across Isabela.

On the first night of the Serbisyo Fair, a Pasasalamat Concert will also be held at the Ilagan Sports Complex with free admission, which is expected to draw a crowd of at least 35,000 people.