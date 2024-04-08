Stude dies after jumping onto LRT tracks

194 SHARES Share Tweet

A 20-year-old male student from the Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) died after jumping right onto the tracks of the northbound lane of the LRT Central Station in Ermita, Manila.

The incident reportedly took place at 9:14 a.m. and probers are still looking into it.

Initial investigation by P/Corporal Angelo Bado which was based on the account of witness Eddie Pagubasan, a security guard at the LRT Central Station, said that the train was oncoming when the victim, said to be a resident of San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan, jumped right onto the tracks and got hit, resulting in multiple injuries in the body and head.

Acting head security Elvie Carigay sent the victim to the Kaizen ambulance which brought him to the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) where he was pronounced dead.

The case is being investigated by PCMS Denny Suba of the Manila Police District -homicide section.