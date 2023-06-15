Success for Zagame Autosport in Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia

249 SHARES Share Tweet

With the debut of Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia in Australia, Zagame Autosport were provided the ideal opportunity to expand their already successful drive day program into a competitive race program, fielding their own entry in the popular one-make series at The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia over the June 10-11 weekend.

Campaigning a pair of PRO drivers with the experienced Dean Canto and current GT3 competitor Sam Brabham doing the driving duties, the Rod Wilson managed #6 Aces Zagame entry claimed a podium finish in the second 50-minute race, adding to their fourth-placed outright finish in race one, a result which may have delivered a podium result if not for a late race incident which forced Canto off the circuit to avoid contact.

For Wilson, the new team’s debut could not have gone much better, from assembling a race team to delivering on track, the Zagame Autosport GM admitted that the event had gone completely to plan, and to finish the weekend with two top four results and a blemish free car was the prefect foundation from which to begin another chapter.

“Zagame have a fantastic program in place for our owners to contest track days, where we manage all facets, from preparation to transport, driver training, servicing, the whole package, but we’re not a race team, and we don’t manage race teams,” Wilson explained.

“That said, an event like Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia is the ideal platform to introduce a car owner – who in many cases didn’t buy the car to compete – to a series that is dedicated to amateur racers, competing against like minded people.

“As the Lamborghini distributor for Victoria and South Australia, The Bend provided another piece of the puzzle, so we put together a team, and with the gracious support of car owner Sam Soo, installed two PRO drivers in Canto and Brabham, and entered the round as a test bed for what we could do in the future.

“We weren’t looking for outright victory, that wasn’t the plan, but rather to put a toe in the water and see whether or not we could be competitive, especially against teams and drivers that already have experience running in Super Trofeo Asia, and I’m happy to say, we more than held our own.”

Qualifying towards the front for both races, Canto and Brabham were quickly in the thick of the outright action with both drivers within reach of the outright pace, their two PRO class podiums and race two outright podium just reward for their pace and consistency.

For Zagame Autosport another box is ticked as the team look to the 2024 season and the potential to enter their own car in the one-make Series, with strong indications that it will return to South Australia again next year.

“Ideally, we would look to field a driver in next year’s Series and use that platform to allow us to offer our current client base an opportunity to take things to the next level, whether with their own car, or as part of an arrive-and-drive program with Super Trofeo Asia, but with full support from Zagame Autosport. This last weekend showed us that already, we have the resources and the people in place to ensure that transition would be a success.

“We can’t wait to do it again!”

About Zagame Autosport;

Zagame Autosport offers a range of services to suit various levels of experience, from beginner to advanced, enabling owners to drive their car the way its designers and engineers intended. These services include expert driver training and coaching to make the ownership experience even more rewarding and memorable.

Zagame Autosport offers everything from joining like-minded drivers at one of our Owners Track Days for road car experiences, to exclusive one-on-one Track Days in a driver’s own GT race car.

Zagame can also store, prepare and transport cars to the track for an owner to drive whenever they like, with their own dedicated and accredited driving coach.

Zagame is driven by passion. That is why they choose to align themselves with some of the world’s most iconic automotive brands, all of which have motorsport in their DNA.