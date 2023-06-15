BAN Toxics lauds FDA for issuing public health warning against unauthorized Lato-Lato Toys

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Toxic watchdog group BAN Toxics lauds the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Philippines for issuing the FDA Advisories Nos. 2023-1299, 2023-1300 and 2023-1301 – a Public Health Warning against the purchase and use of unauthorized Toy and Childcare Article (TCCA) LATO-LATO TOYS.

Citing the advisories, the unnotified toy and childcare article product has not gone through the notification process of the FDA, the agency cannot assure their quality and safety. The use of such violative products may pose health risks to consumers.

To recall, BAN Toxics issued a public health alert last May 23 against the selling of the popular lato-lato toys both in local and online markets. The group reported its findings to the FDA for appropriate regulatory action.

According to the group, “All the lato-lato toys samples purchased and screened had no proper markings, which failed the labeling requirements under Republic Act 10620 also known as the Toy and Game Safety Labeling Act of 2013.”

“We laud the Food and Drug Administration for issuing public health warnings against lato-lato toys that will prevent potential danger among children,” said Thony Dizon, Toxics Campaigner, BAN Toxics.

“We strongly urge regulatory agencies, including local government officials, to strictly implement the advisories and conduct monitoring and confiscation of unnotified and unregistered lato-lato Toys to ensure that the products are not sold or made available in the market or areas of their jurisdiction.”

“We appeal to all toy stores to stop selling unauthorized lato-lato toys especially to children. We need to protect our kids from potential hazards and injuries,” the group added.

Criminal penalties under R.A. 10620 includes imprisonment of not less than three (3) months but not more than two (2) years and a fine of not less than ten thousand pesos (P10,000.00) but not more than fifty thousand pesos (P50,000.00), or both imprisonment and fine at the discretion of the court.

