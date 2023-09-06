Toyota to Launch New Century in Japan

194 SHARES Share Tweet

Toyota City, Japan, Sept 6, 2023 – Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) unveiled a new Century model and will begin accepting orders today. The new model plans to be launched during 2023 while the Century sedan will still be available.

A new chauffeur-driven vehicle(1) to meet the demands of a new age, developed under the concept of “The Chauffeur.” Fully embracing the ideas of inheritance and evolution associated with the Century, the new shape combines elegance, comfort, and functionality.

A bold design with an elegant and graceful silhouette that incorporates Japanese aesthetic elements.

Based on a concept of human-centeredness, the interior space is designed to provide an even more safe and comfortable travel experience for rear-seat passengers as well as the driver.

The newly developed plug-in hybrid system, which inherits the quietness of the Century and delivers both environmental performance and a powerful, exhilarating ride befitting the future of chauffeur-driven vehicles.

The Century debuted in 1967 as Toyota’s premium chauffeur-driven car. Until then, the Japanese chauffeur car market had been dominated by Western luxury brands. Aiming for a breakthrough, Toyota set out to create a completely new luxury Japanese vehicle that could stand its ground on the world stage. The first-generation Century was built with the best technology Japan had to offer at the time. It was based on the concept of a dignified design incorporating traditional Japanese aesthetics combined with a human-centered approach to achieve outstanding quietness and comfort. For more than five decades, the Century has served as Japan’s chauffeur car of choice, embodying an unrivaled spirit of omotenashi, or hospitality, that ensures its important passengers reach their destinations in comfort.

Over that time, the development team has deliberated extensively on a future direction for the Century to ensure that customers experience a level of hospitality exceeding their expectations. In recent years, chauffeur-driven car needs have diversified as passengers seek to utilize their time on the road more effectively by getting rest inside the cabin or participating in online meetings. It was these circumstances that brought the team around to the idea of introducing a new model.

Under the concept of “The Chauffeur,” the new model has evolved into a chauffeur car that will continue to meet customer expectations in the years to come while pursuing the essence and inheriting the dignity, quietness, and ride comfort befitting a Century.

The new model of the Century will be fully customizable on a global basis by listening to the needs of each individual customer. The aim is to deliver “freedom in motion―the ultimate freedom of movement” to even more people.

(1) A chauffeur-driven car, chauffeur vehicle, or chauffeur car is a high-end passenger vehicle used primarily for chauffeur services, whereby a dedicated driver transports the owner of the vehicle or other passengers who sit in the rear.

