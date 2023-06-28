Taiwanese fugitive barred from entering RP

166 SHARES Share Tweet

A Taiwanese fugitive involved in drugs and money laundering was barred from entry by Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

Yang Sen Wu, 36, was intercepted by BI officers last June 26 after arriving on board an AirAsia flight Kuala Lumpiur, Malaysia. He was found to be included in the Interpol’s red notice after being tagged as a fugitive wanted for prosecution in Cambodia for offenses involving illegal production, transportation, and Trafficking of drugs and Money Laundering.

“Our close coordination with other governments allow us to immediately verify cases against foreign nationals. Those found to be attempting to use the country to evade facing their crimes will be barred from entry,” said BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

Yang was said to be part of an operation in Cambodia from 2012 to 2021 that set up an illegal drug production and distribution company.

Tansingco said that upon the BI’s coordination with Taiwanese authorities, it was confirmed that he is also a fugitive in Taiwan for fraud.

He was then denied entry and immediately excluded back to Taiwan, he added.