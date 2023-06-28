PDEA nabs claimant of parcel containing ecstasy from Belgium

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Operatives from the Philippine Drug enforcement Agency (PDEA) NAIA-IADTG arrested a woman claimant of a parcel containing about ecstasy from Belgium with an estimated value of about P4.9 million.

Said parcel was intercepted by the Bureau of Customs after it underwent initial inspection at the x-ray machine at the Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC) on Domestic Road in Pasay City.

It was learned that the said parcel was sent by one Maria Suarez of General Brubbelstraat 42 Belgium and was consigned to a certain Charito Casamello 38, of Trasmo Street,Manuyo Uno Las Piñas City.

The NAIA Customs and NAIA PDEA-IADITG discovered that the parcel contained not only headphones, tumbler dresses and chopping boards but also ecstasy.

Said drugs were turned over to the NAIA-PDEA for proper disposition.