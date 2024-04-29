Lumagui: Nationwide EOPT Roadshow is a sign of BIR’s inclusive approach to taxpayers

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. is part of the Ease of Paying Taxes (EOPT) Roadshow (Metro Manila Cluster) held on April 29, 2024, at the PICC Reception Hall in Pasay City. The EOPT Roadshow, aims to educate taxpayers on the updates brought about by the EOPT law to our taxation system. The BIR will be holding roadshows all over the Philippines for the purpose of educating taxpayers about the EOPT law and the new regulations issued by the BIR in furtherance of the EOPT law. These roadshows are a manifestation of Commissioner Lumagui’s commitment to his standard of Excellent Taxpayer Service, a part of which is having an inclusive approach to taxpayers.

“Taxation is for everyone. Everyone needs to be educated with our system of taxation. The BIR aims to create an inclusive environment with taxpayers. The BIR will reach out to taxpayers so they can be informed of their tax obligations. The taxpayer can also reach out to the BIR for comments or suggestions on improving tax administration in the Philippines. The BIR and taxpayers are partners in nation-building,” Commissioner Lumagui stated.

During the Metro Manila Cluster roadshow, the BIR will focus on explaining EOPT updates on Classification, Value-Added tax, Registration & Invoicing, Refund, Income & Witholding Tax, and Penalties & Publication. The BIR will also visit the provinces after this roadshow in Metro Manila, details will be announced as soon as they are finalized. The BIR aims to educate the whole of the Philippines during these roadshows.

“Ang taxation po ay para sa lahat, kaya naman po ang BIR ang mismong lilibot sa buong Pilipinas para turuan ang ating kababayang kung papano magbayad ng tamang buwis. Ito po ang Bagong BIR sa Bagong Pilipinas,” Commissioner Lumagui stated.