The Love of 36.5℃ Conveyed with the Heart of Mother, ‘One-Two Blood Drive’

200 participants including Int’l WeLoveU members, families, and neighbors partook in the virtuous cycle of life-sharing

On August 20th, the International WeLoveU Foundation (Chairwoman Zahng Gil-jah, hereinafter referred to as the WeLoveU), an organization in cooperation with the UN DGC (United Nations Department of Global Communications) held the 622nd ‘Worldwide One-Two Blood Drive’ at the Philippine Blood Center (PBC) in Metro Manila. Around 200 WeLoveU members, neighbors and acquaintances from Quezon City, Fairview, Novaliches, and Marikina participated, contributing in the success of the event. This type of large-scale blood donation is welcomed these days, especially with the number of blood donors decreasing drastically due to the threatening heat wave and the rainy season that followed shortly, further leading to a blood supply crisis.

The ‘One-Two Blood Drive’ is an activity held globally where one person’s practice leads to two and four people—forming a virtuous cycle of life-sharing. This blood donating activity is being held not only in the Philippines, but also in countries all over the world including the U.S.A., South Korea, Peru, Columbia, Kenya, and Pakistan. In particular, the WeLoveU blood donation event is being well-received in that it raises the blood donation participation rate through group donations and raises awareness of voluntary free blood donation.

The event started around 9 a.m. and ended at 5 p.m. On this day, the WeLoveU donated a total of 38,500ml of blood. [LZ1] Dr. Edrie Alcaranze, a Medical Specialist at the PBC praised the participants saying, “We cannot express enough how big of an impact every single donor can do to other people… [t]his is the best form of Bayanihan because you are not expecting any form of reward or incentive. You are here reflecting the values of the organization and your culture of giving without any expectations.” Councilor Alfred Vargas said with a bright expression, “[The success of this event] is made more certain by our valiant blood donors and volunteers, whose time and sacrifice today promise to alleviate suffering for those with serious medical conditions. This day is therefore, an occasion and celebration of Bayanihan, an important Filipino value of community that we should cherish and foster,” further congratulating the WeLoveU Foundation. Moreover, the Philippine Blood Center showed its support to the activity by providing 15 hospital beds as well as the assistance of 14 nurses and 6 doctors for the blood donors. Dr. Fernandez of PBC said, “As everyone knows that blood cannot be manufactured, our blood supply depends on the generosity of the donors. So we are very grateful for your generosity.”

A member of the WeLoveU Foundation, Julius Putong (34), mentioned that this is his 15th blood donation and further encouraged the blood recipients by saying, “I wish you to be healthy and hope that you are moved by this volunteer activity so that you can also participate in blood donating activities, [continuing] the cycle of saving lives with the heart of a Mother.” Perrie Berroya (24), who donated blood for the first time in her life said, “I feel like I’ve accomplished something great […] and the fact that I am able to save lives out of my own will is a great feeling. I will definitely be donating more blood in the future.”

An official from the WeLoveU Foundation said, “Even now, many patients are anxiously waiting for blood supply, however, the number of blood donors continues to decline,” and further explained that the event was “organized to help neighbors in crisis due to blood shortage as well as to convey the warm love of Mother to a world where love has grown cold.”

The WeLoveU Foundation has been helping neighbors in need in various parts of the country through different activities for the past ten years, silently practicing its slogan, ‘Mother’s Love to the World.’ On June 25th, the ‘New Life Family Walkathon’ was conducted, raising a total of 500,000 pesos, which was donated to 100 households affected by the oil spill in Mindoro Island. During the months of January and February, the ‘Worldwide One-Two Blood Drive’ was held in places such as Quezon City, General Santos, San Pablo, Tacloban, Bacolod, Iloilo, Tarlac and Baguio to take the lead in alleviating the blood supply shortage. Along with this, the Clean World Movement has also been steadily carried out through the region, including Metro Manila, Mindanao, Luzon and Ilocos, providing a comfortable living environment to the local citizens.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the WeLoveU donated 10,000 masks and 24 medical beds to the Quezon Institute Modular Hospitals under the Department of Health to aid the fast recovery of the people back to normal life. Moreover, the foundation built and renovated classrooms, granted scholarships, and provided educational supplies in Tanaunan, Tarlac, and Navotas, encouraging the dreams of the future generation.

The WeLoveU Foundation has been carrying out activities in relation to blood donations, environmental protection, emergency relief, poverty and hunger relief, water and sanitation guarantee, and education support. In addition to providing COVID-19 quarantine supplies, food, and daily necessities to vulnerable groups in each country, the foundation also carried out active relief activities in disaster areas in the U.S.A., Honduras, Ecuador, Laos, Nepal, and Mozambique. Recently, through the 24th Family Walkathon organized in South Korea, a total of 700 million KRW was donated to the underprivileged in 24 countries.

All of these activities are part of the ‘Save the World’ Project. Its focuses on ‘Saving the Earth,’ ‘Saving Lives,’ and ‘Saving Humanity’, while also striving to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are the common goals of the global community. In response to these efforts, governments and institutions around the world are giving their support and encouragement by rewarding a number of awards, including the U.S. Presidential Volunteer Service Award (8 times), the Order of Merit from the Republic of Korea, the Order of Merit from the King of Cambodia, and the Vicente Rocafuerte Medal of the National Assembly of Ecuador.

