ULAP to LGUs: Consistency is key in attracting investments

Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines president and Quirino governor Dax Cua underscored the need for local government units to practice consistency, uniformity, and predictability in implementing rules so as not to drive away potential investors.

“We have to be consistent and uniform in implementing national and local rules so that we can attract instead of dissuade investors. Madalas na binabatong reklamo sa ating mga LGU ay iba-iba ang aplikasyon natin sa mga batas at tuntunin, kaya nagiging komplikado ang pagtatayo ng negosyo,” Cua said.

The IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) recently raised concerns over the inconsistency in local government rules, making it difficult for firms to comply.

According to IBPAP president Jack Madrid, LGUs have different processes for the renewal of local business permits, with some asking for additional requirements such as employees’ health certificates.

He also said that some IT-BPM companies are even penalized for failing to comply with requirements that arise from differing interpretation of rules.

To address this, Cua urged LGUs to “aim for simplicity” when implementing rules regarding the setting up of businesses.

“Let’s remember that we have to implement the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act. We have to simplify our processes and ensure that our interpretations are consistent with the intent of the rules and laws that we are trying to implement,” said the governor.

“Imbes na dagdagan ang requirements, in fact we should look for ways para hindi maging kumplikado ang proseso para sa mga nais mag-negosyo sa mga lugar natin,” Cua added.

Cua also said that ULAP will consult on whether it needs to conduct a nationwide dialogue to help LGUs attain consistency in rule implementation and make processes surrounding business establishment more efficient.

ULAP is the umbrella organization of all leagues of local government units and local government officials in country, serving as the focal representative and mouthpiece of the subnational government in all policy and program platforms to amplify our unified advocacy towards the strengthening of LGUs into able partners in nation-building.

