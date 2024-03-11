Reinvent your gaming experience with Logitech’s Pro X 2 Lightspeed Headset

305 SHARES Share Tweet

March 11, 2024, Manila, Philippines – In the world of gaming, the symphony of keyboards and mouse clicks aren’t mere background noises.

As an avid gamer and esport fanatic, you understand that these are the sounds of victory that propelled your favorite teams to gaming stardom. As you follow in their footsteps and scour the market for the best gaming equipment it has to offer, you will find the perfect pair of headsets that offers you the pro-gamer experience — the Logitech Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset.

Logitech, an international leading innovator of PC and gaming peripherals, has collaboratively designed the Logitech Pro X 2 Lightspeed alongside the best esport players in the world to deliver supreme audio immersion unlike any other, balancing sleek designs, unparalleled utility and everyday comfort into one.

Engineered for top-notch sound quality

The Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset comes with 50mm graphene drivers, a rare and lightweight material that ensures sound clarity and enhanced audio response. Graphene also reduces the risk of sound distortions, allowing you to listen to your favorite game’s OSTs and sound designs in greater detail, making you feel like you’re inside the game itself.

Spatial awareness and accuracy are crucial for most FPS games and with the DTS Headphone:X 3D audio support feature, you can pinpoint anyone’s location with ease. This cutting-edge technology creates an audio environment that emulates where and how far sound cues are in-game, allowing you to make quick decisions and react to environmental threats in a snap.

Elevate your shot calling skills and deliver studio-quality voice communication to your teammates with Blue VO!CE technology. The detachable 6mm cardioid microphone removes any pops and hisses during active comms. With its robust design, coupled with an effective noise-canceling feature, you can ensure that your instructions are communicated clearly and crisply to your comrades on the battlefield.

Another core feature is the LIGHTSPEED wireless technology that takes the audio experience to new heights with its lag-free connection, making sure in-game sounds are delivered to you in real-time.

Additionally, the wireless setup is a huge plus for gamers that enjoy the freedom of moving around, eliminating the hassle of tangled wires and maintaining uncompromised audio quality within a 30-meter connection radius. This is also complemented by a 50-hour battery lifespan to maximize long gaming sessions.

If you do enjoy the traditional feel wired headsets offers, then you’re in luck. You can seamlessly switch between using Bluetooth and a reliable 3.5mm wired connection depending on which setup or preference you’re most comfortable with. Effortlessly transitioning between hardcore gaming sessions and casual sound trips with friends proves the PRO X 2’s versatility whether you’re online or offline.

Designed for comfort

The Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset goes beyond exceptional audio specifications.

It’s sleek, ergonomic and sustainably-made design takes into account extended gaming sessions, ensuring a comfortable fit as you play. The adjustable metal headband is wrapped in thick cushions with a rotating durable hinge, allowing you to play securely from multiple angles.

The ear pads are made from plush memory foam — available in leatherette or breathable velour — and accompanied by additional velour pads, ideal for gamers who wear glasses. This snugly conforms around the user’s ears to block out external noise and distractions. The lightweight construction also adds to the overall comfort, preventing additional strain on the head and neck.

An immersive sound design can make all the difference in any great game. Whether it’s a highly-competitive FPS game that requires your undivided attention to every minute sound cue or a laid-back, open-world adventure filled with breathtaking scenes, captivating storylines and riveting symphonies, a good and quality headset can definitely elevate the experience.

Dare to take your pro-gaming dreams to the next level and play like your idols with the Logitech Pro X 2 Lightspeed in your arsenal.

Available online and at local shops

Logitech’s Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset are available at all Logitech G Official Store in Shopee and Lazada, and other partner retail stores nationwide, namely, PC Express, Silicon Valley, DataBlitz, Octagon, Electroworld, Complink, iTech, GameOne, Interpace Computer Systems, GameXtreme, Thinking Tools Inc., PC Quickbuys, GameOne, DynaQuest PC, Digi-Serv Solutions, Concept Computer, NUTECH, DFE (Davao Futurebright Enterprises), PCWorx, Abenson, Digistore, and Greenware.

Visit the Logitech website and official Facebook Page to learn more.