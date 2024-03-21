Unleash your creative potential this April with Workshops from Langgam Performance Troupe

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Langgam Performance Troupe (LPT) is proud to announce two groundbreaking workshops aimed at expanding the horizons of performance-makers in the realm of devised and experimental theater with: Beyond Foundation: Acting and Performance in Experimental Theater and From the Ground Up: A Performance Workshop on Devising and Dramaturgy.

Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the boundaries of theater and performance with Langgam Performance Troupe’s Beyond Foundation and From the Ground Up workshops. Join us as we journey beyond the ordinary and embrace the extraordinary in the world of experimental theater this April 2024!

Beyond Foundation: Acting and Performance in Experimental Theater, taking place on April 6, 13, 20, & 27 from 9am to 12pm, with a recital on May 11, is a comprehensive workshop led by seasoned performers Joel Garcia, Rico del Rosario, Jacq Nacu-Garcia, and J.A. Sarmogenes. Participants will delve into foundational and alternative acting techniques tailored specifically for the demands of experimental theater and perhaps even beyond, making these techniques all the more useful for other mediums as well such as television, film, commercials, and other genres of theater. This workshop promises to unlock the potential of each participant, providing them with the tools necessary to excel in experimental performance frameworks, bringing out the radically creative performer out of the participants.

Simultaneously, From the Ground Up: A Performance Workshop on Devising and Dramaturgy will run on the same dates, April 6, 13, 20, & 27, from 1pm to 4pm, also culminating in a recital on May 11. Led by LPT’s artistic director, Jenny Logico-Cruz, company manager and dramaturg, Blonski Cruz, and playwright and resident director, Jay Crisostomo IV, From the Ground Up intersects theory and practice into a unique collaborative workshop experience, thus providing participants an artistically empowered platform that enables them to create their own experimental pieces from conceptualization to execution on stage. The workshop is open to both experienced and aspiring directors, playwrights, and dramaturgs, providing them additional and alternative methods in creating conceptual performance pieces.

Staying true to Langgam Performance Troupe’s experimental, processed-based, practice-as-research framework, participants of these workshops will get a chance to showcase their creations as their culminating event on May 11, 2024.

Workshops will be held at the LPT Studio, located at 99 Mahiyain cor Madasalin St., Sikatuna Village, Quezon City. The registration fee for each workshop is Php 5,500. Installment plans are available for those unable to make full payments. Participants are also welcome to enroll in both workshops if they wish to do so, as long as they meet the expectations and requirements of both courses.

Interested participants can register online at https://bit.ly/LPTApril2024.

For inquiries, please contact Langgam Performance Troupe at: [email protected] | instagram: @langgampt | Facebook: LanggamPT

