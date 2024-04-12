2nd iScene 2024 launched in Isabela Convention Center in Cauayan City

305 SHARES Share Tweet

THE 2nd International Smart City Exposition and Networking Engagement (iSCENE) of the Dept. of Science and Technology (DOST) )was launched at the Isabela Convention Center (Icon) in Cauayan City in Isabela, on April 11-13, 2024.

This year’s theme, “Synergy Unleashed: Becoming Smart Cities Through Strategic Partnerships,”aims to serve as an avenue where government leaders, industries, innovators and academic institutions can explore opportunities for knowledge-sharing and collaboration as a strategic model in creating smart, liveable and sustainable communities.”

Engr. Sancho Mabborang, DOST Undersecretary for Regional Operations welcomed everybody to the event. “One of the main events of the iSCENE 2024 is the idea plus reverse presentation where we gather aspirants, startup founders to solve energy industry-related challenges posed by partner organizations. Global energy outlook is at crossroads as we aim to balance, accelerating economic growth and industrialization especially among developing countries such as the Philippines with the goal of shifting away from the traditional and carbon-heavy energy sources like coal and oil that adversely impact the environment,” he told the attendees.

Further, he said “Today, idea plus presentation will not just exhibit the brilliance of out researchers from the academe in their innovative solutions, rather it is also a testament to the invaluable role of the academe in driving technological advancement and fostering innovative solutions.”

Mabborang encouraged everyone to build smarter communities. Cauayan City Mayor Caesar S. Dy welcomed the guests to the affair with DOST Region 2 Director Virginia Bilgera.

Moreover, it highlights discussions on synergistic approaches to building partnerships, with the sharing of best practices and strategies by international and national stakeholders that local governments can replicate for the realization of transforming local government units (LGUs) towards a project spearheaded by the DOST, with combined efforts from the Dept. of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Dept of Information Communication and Technology (DICT), and Devt. Academy of the Philippines (DAP).

DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. said that the activity is just some of the many ways to show that many organizations are maximizing their efforts in fostering empowered, more sustainable, and smarter communities, and the people will always be at the center of the development. “This aims to come up with better policies, programs, services, and strategies to address the needs of the Filipino people with the help of science, technology, and innovation,” he stressed.

Moreover, Solidum said the event serves as a perfect avenue to share smart and innovative ideas for more innovations that aim to improve the lives of the people, especially those in the marginalized sector that have been benefiting from the government’s programs and services.

“We need to focus not only on saving lives but livelihood as well and wealth protection,” he told members of the media. “We are developing technology to save our natural resources as we embarked on developing technologies that will arise from the knowledge that we need.”

“We prioritize sustainability in our urban planning and development efforts, and we create livable spaces that nurture both people and the planet. Through eco-friendly infrastructure, renewable energy initiatives, and community-driven projects, we lay the groundwork for a future where environmental stewardship and development go hand in hand.” Mabborang said in his message of support.

“The power of innovation and technology, unleashed through the collaboration of stakeholders and players, could unlock trillions of dollars in economic value while addressing pressing global challenges such as climate change, poverty, and inequality,” Mabborang added. This event will also give us a lot of opportunities to join in knowledge-sharing sessions, fora with professionals, and learn from successful technology transfer strategies and experiences.

“This will not only benefit our respective agencies and organizations but also the communities as a whole. Moreover, this activity will bring Filipinos closer to a more sustainable, equitable, and inclusive future,” he concluded.