Last call for partners at Mindanao’s biggest technology and developer conference by DEVCON

MANILA, Philippines – April 16, 2024 – With the theme of “Weaving Tech for All,” DEVCON Mindanao Summit 2024 sets to be the region’s premier gathering of technology professionals, developers, and tech enthusiasts. The event will take place on June 29-30 at Davao City.

To finalize preparations, the DEVCON team recently toured key Mindanao cities from March 1 to 11, 2024, engaging local tech leaders and ecosystem enablers, and local government units. This summit will feature presentations and panels led by Mindanao’s best in technology and innovation. The summit will feature Mindanao’s best tech experts and case studies on the top industries such as healthcare, retail, agriculture, construction, and more.

Key meetings and support

The DEVCON team received enthusiastic support across Mindanao both from academe, government, and industry to promote an open approach to inclusive innovation. Highlights include:

Iligan: Courtesy visit with Mayor Frederick “Freddie” Siao and discussions with iDEYA: Center for Innovation and Technopreneurship, Iligan Medical Center College, and local government officials

Davao: A gathering with representatives from Ingenuity, Mugna Tech, CODEV, Davao DEFI, Davao Interschool Computer Enthusiasts, UPMin SPARCS, and discussions with government officers

Bukidnon: Meetings with aspiring DEVCON Chapter leaders and discussions with Central Mindanao University

Cagayan de Oro: Partnership agreements with Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Region 10 and a community dinner to connect with local tech leaders

Join industry leaders and secure your spot

Don’t miss out! Tech leaders like Accenture, CoDev, Talino Venture Studios, Internet Computer Protocol Hub, Ingenuity, Ever Accountable, IONA, Nuxify, and more are already supporting the event as sponsors. Limited partnership and sponsorship slots are available for DEVCON Mindanao Summit 2024.

Interested brands who want to sponsor or organizations who want to partner can email [email protected] for more information.

About DEVCON Mindanao Summit 2024

The DEVCON Mindanao Summit 2024 is the first and biggest developer conference in Mindanao. It aims to promote technology innovation, foster collaboration, and showcase the region’s thriving tech scene. For more information, visit summit.devcon.ph and facebook.com/DEVCONMindanaoSummit2024.

About DEVCON Philippines

DEVCON Philippines is a non-profit organization that has been empowering geeks for good for over 14 years. DEVCON is the Philippines’ largest community and tech non-profit organization of technology experts, developers, and information technology enthusiasts. Visit devcon.ph to learn more.

