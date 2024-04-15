DOST-PTRI, CMU to launch NorMin’s Bamboo Textile Fiber Innovation Hub

DOST and CMU representatives discuss the initiatives to launch Northern Mindanao’s first Bamboo Textile Fiber Innovation Hub inside CMU campus.

DOST and CMU representatives discuss the initiatives to launch Northern Mindanao’s first Bamboo Textile Fiber Innovation Hub inside CMU campus.

277 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Textile Research Institute, Central Mindanao University, and the DOST in Region X are set to launch Northern Mindanao’s first Bamboo Textile Fiber Innovation Hub inside CMU’s campus in Maramag, Bukidnon.

Dr. Rolito Eballe, the CMU President, confirmed the said pioneering initiative during the consultative meeting with DOST on March 13, 2024 at the CMU Campus, Maramag, Bukidnon. The hub is targeted to be launched in September this year.

This hub is envisioned to boost the economic and environmental value chain of bamboo through sustainable fiber extraction and processing. This hub will also be a venue for community engagement, empowering local residents to participate in fiber processing and fostering sustainable livelihoods.

This project, under the Bamboo Textiles PH initiative, also aims to transform the bamboo sector by introducing sustainable fiber extraction techniques and exploring innovative applications for bamboo fibers in textiles.

The establishment of the first BFTIH in Mindanao will validate the performance of the Bamboo Textile Fiber Extraction Machine developed by DOST-PTRI.

“CMU is thankful to DOST-PTRI and DOST-X for their support. We are poised to fully operationalize the establishment of the BTFIH, aligning with current market demands. Numerous neighboring LGUs have already expressed keen interest in this initiative.” -Dr. Rolito G. Eballe, CMU President.

DOST and CMU’s partnership in this endeavor represents a significant milestone, with DOST-PTRI staff already initiating training programs on bamboo textile fiber extraction in preparation for the hub’s launch.

The BTFIH research project is funded by the DOST–Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic, and Natural Resources Research and Development (DOST-PCAARRD). The anticipated debut of this hub is slated for this coming September. (Rubie Mae D. Fernandez/DOST-X)

#ScienceForThePeople

#OneDOST4U

About DOST-10

The Department of Science and Technology – Region 10 (DOST 10) envisions to be an effective and competent catalyst of inclusive development by providing world-class and innovative Science & Technology services in Region 10.