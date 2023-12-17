Unveiling the Wonders of Innovation: S&T Caravan in Enriching Batanes

277 SHARES Share Tweet

In a bid to empower the province of Batanes with Science and Technology (S&T) knowledge and skills, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Region 02 held the 2023 S&T Caravan in the province of Batanes. The event, aptly named 2023 S&T Caravan: Beautiful Batanes ISLES (Innovative Services for Livelihood and Entrepreneurs), showcased a series of impactful activities aimed at bolstering the province’s scientific and technological capabilities.

The caravan kicked off with a short program graced by DOST Provincial Director Ms. Nora T. Garcia, PLGU Batanes representatives, and other partner agencies at Batanes State College (BSC) Amphitheatre, Basco, Batanes, December 11-14, 2023.

Water Analysis Refresher Course

2-day course led by the DOST Region 02- Regional Standards and Testing Laboratory (RSTL) where Ms. Jamaica Beverly Calagui, Science Research Specialist II and a seasoned expert, served as the resource speaker.

The course aimed to enhance the technical expertise of laboratory technicians from various agencies in Batanes. Participants included representatives from Batanes State College, Batanes Environment Keepers Society, Inc., Batanes General Hospital, Batanes National Science High School, and the Provincial Health Office.

Scholarship Orientation on Junio Level Science Scholarship Program

A Scholarship Orientation on the Junior Science Scholarship (JLSS) Program was held catering to students aspiring to pursue science-related courses. This provided insights into scholarship grants specifically tailored for junior college students. It also covered the benefits and opportunities that come with being a JLSS scholar, such as financial assistance, mentorship programs, and potential avenues for research or internships.

Training Course on Basic Research Method

Researchers and budding research enthusiasts in Batanes engaged in a Training Course on Basic Research Method. Resource speakers, Dr. Julius T. Capili, Cagayan Valley Health Research & Development Colloquium (CVHRDC) Executive Director, Ms. Ian Hannah Gozun from DOST-PCHRD, partner agency representatives, imparted essential skills and knowledge to fuel the province’s research endeavors. Topics ranged from formulating research questions, designing robust experiments, and data collection techniques to the critical aspects of ethical considerations and result interpretation.

Capacity Development and Workshop on Smart City Roadmap Formulation

A highlight of the caravan was the Capacity Development and Workshop on Smart City Roadmap Formulation for Smart and Sustainable Batanes. Ms. Raquel B. Santos, DOST Region 2 Focal Person for Smart City, along with experts from Isabela State University (ISU), Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT), and the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), enlightened participants on creating a roadmap for a technologically advanced and sustainable Batanes.

Furthermore, the province’s Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP) beneficiaries wowed the Ivatan people with their amazing talents at the S&T Night Bazaar and Night Show, enticing them to attend.

The 2023 S&T Caravan demonstrated the commitment of DOST Region 02 to uplift Batanes through Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI). By equipping the Ivatans with the latest knowledge and skills, the initiative ensures that province is never left behind in the ever-evolving technological globalization towards a future marked by progress and improved livelihoods.

