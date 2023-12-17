Daily flushing of busy areas in Manila in time for yuletide ordered by Mayor Honey

416 SHARES Share Tweet

Mayor Honey Lacuna directed Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) head Arnel Angeles and department of public services (DPS) chief Kayle Nicole Amurao to conduct daily flushing operations in busy areas in the city to ensure safety and cleanliness witht he expected surge of pedestrians as Christmas draws near.

She said that the daily flushing conducted by the MDRRMO’s Operations Team and the DPS began on Friday at the Recto-Divisoria area and will cover all other places where people do their Christmas shopping such as Quiapo and Blumentritt, among others.

According to Lacuna, the aim is to keep at bay illnesses borne by dirty surroundings and ensure that the public is protected from the hazards of slippery roads caused by dirt build-up that turn into mud.

Meanwhile, Lacuna urged those who will be trooping to the busy shopping areas in the city to always remain alert and immediately report to authorities any suspicious activity.

The mayor said though, that there is ample police visibiiity in all areas of convergence in the city as assured by Manila Police District Director Col. Arnold Thomas Ibay himself during their meetings.

Lacuna also called on the shoppers to avoid wearing expensive jewelry which might just serve as a temptation for criminal elements or get lost amid the huge crowds.

She appealed to parents not to bring small kids in such areas as this may just pose inconvenience to them and the children as well.

As per reports, lost kids add to the problems of police authorities whose main job is to maintain peace and order in such crowded areas.