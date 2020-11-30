BecomingFilipino – WORKING IN BICOL – Hard Philippines Life For Island Community (Super Typhoon)

There are many unique ways people work in the Provinces here in the Philippines. Here in Catanduanes, unfortunately many of the usual local jobs have now been devastated due to Covid and Super Typhoon Rolly. This is just another simple video interacting with the locals here in Brgy Puraran Baras. I just wanted to raise a little awareness, and share a few laughs and good vibes with some of the locals who have been affected by the tough events of 2020.

Life is hard here in Catanduanes… in fact, life is hard around the Philippines and world for a lot of people right now.

Thank YOU for helping this community in the Philippines recover…

One day at a time.

Power On.