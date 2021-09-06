Vote Pilipinas with Grab Philippines gears up for Magparehistro Ka! Campaign

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With just less than a month left before the end of voter registration, together, Vote Pilipinas and Grab Philippines embark on a voter’s education campaign to encourage more Filipinos to “Grab the Vote”.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Vote Pilipinas, the official voter information registration campaign of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC), partners with Grab Philippines launches “Grab the Vote” to encourage more Filipinos to exercise their equal right to suffrage.

Sharing the same goal of inspiring the Filipino community to exercise their civic duty to vote, Vote Pilipinas teams up with Southeast Asia’s super app Grab as its official mobility partner for its 2022 voter registration campaign. Together, Vote Pilipinas and Grab support the government’s ongoing efforts and goal in targeting 7 million individuals to register as new voters through the campaign in providing the community with accessible, simplified, unbiased information, and data on voter registration.

“We are grateful that more organizations are participating and moving together in ways that they can to encourage more Filipinos to register and vote for the 2022 polls. Together with Grab, we continue to find ways to cultivate a sense of community and unity to move our country forward” says Ces Rondario, Impact Hub Manila’s co-founder and head of Vote Pilipinas

Grab, known for its tech expertise, and having launched programs through the years that educated both its driver- and delivery-partners as well as merchant-partners and consumers, continues its active movement with Vote Pilipinas as it combines its tech expertise to bring voter registration access to users from the comfort of their own homes.

Given the stricter community quarantine measures, efforts were ramped up in providing the opportunity to register online, with the Voter Registration Service Test now being available on the Vote Pilipinas website as well as in-app advisories designed and incorporated into the Grab platform. To keep users informed, in-app advisories are sent throughout the day containing deadline reminders, tips, and even up to the minute updates on registration, and mobility restrictions.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to leverage our tech and platform towards nation-building. We believe that the voice of every Filipino is vital in this upcoming election, and we want to help amplify each and every voice through safe and reliable mobility solutions for Filipinos who need to go to registration sites and express their intent to exercise their civic duties,” shared Grab Philippines Country Head Grace Vera Cruz.

To further entice its users to register, Grab also rolled out a GrabCar promo this month of September. Users will be able to redeem discounts for their GrabCar rides going to and from registration booths using the promo code “GRABTHEVOTE”. The P50 off discount can be redeemed in select cities with open voter registration such as Metro Manila, Baguio, Naga, and Davao.

All of this in an effort to empower the public through proper access to correct and unbiased information as well as to motivate the community, especially the youth, to speak up and have their voices heard.

For cities that are under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and modified ECQ (MECQ), the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) has suspended voter registration activities and offices for the time being.

Learn more about Vote Pilipinas through https://www.votepilipinas.com.

About Vote Pilipinas

Vote Pilipinas is the official Voter Registration Information Campaign partner of the Commission on Elections. Vote Pilipinas is a non-profit, non-partisan online and offline information campaign aimed at mobilizing Filipinos to register to vote for the upcoming national and local 2022 elections.

About Grab

Grab is the leading super app in Southeast Asia, providing everyday services that matter most to Grab. Grab is the leading super app in Southeast Asia, providing everyday services that matter most to consumers. Today, the Grab app has been downloaded onto over 185 million mobile devices, giving users access to over 9 million drivers, merchants, and agents. Grab has the region’s largest land transportation fleet and has completed over 4 billion rides since its founding in 2012. Grab offers the widest range of on-demand transport services in the region, in addition to food and package delivery services, across 339 cities in eight countries.