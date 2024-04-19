25 children in conflict with the law in Region 2 get new lease on life at DSWD center

Residents of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Regional Rehabilitation for Children and Youth (RRCY) in Cagayan Valley take a 15-day training on Motorcycle/Small Engine Servicing from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA)- Region 2.

Residents of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Regional Rehabilitation for Children and Youth (RRCY) in Cagayan Valley take a 15-day training on Motorcycle/Small Engine Servicing from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA)- Region 2.

Some 25 children in conflict with the law (CICL) who are residing at the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Regional Rehabilitation for Children and Youth (RRCY) in Cagayan Valley have received their training certificates from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA)-Region 2 in a graduation ceremony on Thursday (April 18).

Through a 15-day training conducted by the TESDA-Region 2 from March 11-April 3 in Barangay Roma Norte in Enrile town, the CICLs were provided with knowledge and skills on Motorcycle/Small Engine Servicing and soon they will be awarded their respective National Certificate Level II (NC-II).

DSWD-RRCY head Rommel Gamiao said the activity aims to equip the participants with the necessary knowledge and skills in installing engines properly, dissembling engine parts, and connecting service parts of small engines.

One of the resident participants named ‘alias’ Mark, 18, was happy to share that he benefited from the activity with the necessary skills he will need once he gets out of the rehabilitation center.

Mark, who admitted to having committed car theft, said that once his rehabilitation period is over, he will continue to enrich his acquired knowledge from the training as he will soon enroll in automotive servicing.

“Gusto ko po talagang maging automotive [technician]. Bata pa lang ako, 12 years old pa lang ay kinakalikot ko lahat ng mga bagay na nahahawakan ko,” Mark said. (I really want to become an automotive technician. Ever since I was a child, just 12 years old, I have been tinkering with everything I could get my hands on.)

For his part, resident participant ‘alias’ Kerwin, 20, said that he could not explain the joy he felt the first time the machine he fixed worked.

“Sobrang happy po kasi naging effective po ‘yong turo ng aming instructor noong in-apply namin kaya hindi ko talaga ma-express yong saya na naramdaman ko nang gumana yung ginawa ko,” Kerwin said. (I am so happy because the teaching of our instructor was really effective when we applied it, that is why I cannot really express the joy I felt when what I did worked.)

Kerwin, who is in the center for four years now, expressed hope that he will soon be acquitted of the rape case he was accused of. Aside from the skills he gained in the training, Kerwin shared that the biggest lesson he got through rehabilitation was his strengthened faith.

“Ang dami kong natutuhan dito sa loob tulad ng pananampalataya ko sa Panginoon. Thankful ako kasi hindi ko aakalain na dito ko pala Siya makikilala,” Kerwin stressed. (I have learned so much here, like my faith in the Lord. I am thankful because I never thought I would meet Him here.)

“Siguro didiretso ako sa church para magpasalamat sa mga nangyari sa akin hindi lang po sa mga nangyari sa akin dito [sa Center] kung ‘di yung mga negative din na nangyari kasi hindi ako natuto kung wala akong nagawang negative Sir,” Kerwin continued when asked what is the first thing to do when leaving the rehabilitation center.

(Maybe I will go straight to church to give thanks for what happened to me, not just for what happened to me here [at the Center], but also for the negatives that happened because I would not have learned if I had not experienced anything negative, Sir.)

The NC II will be given to the participants once they pass the assessment to be conducted by TESDA-Region 2.

Present during the graduation ceremony were DSWD Cagayan Valley Field Office Asst. Regional Director for Operations (ARDO) Franco Lopez, RRCY head Gamiao, Manpower Development Officer II Alfred Queja, Rolando Salvatera, trainer on Motorcycle and Small Engine Servicing from TESDA-2, and other staff of the RRCY.

The RRCY is a facility designed to provide intensive treatment in a residential setting for the rehabilitation of CICL whose sentences have been suspended. It serves as a nurturing out-of-home placement for children in need of rehabilitation.