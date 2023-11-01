600 kids treated to ‘Halloween Fest’ in Manila Zoo by Mayor Honey

332 SHARES Share Tweet

AT least 600 children were treated to a ‘Spooktacular Halloween Fest‘ on Tuesday, October 31 at the Manila Zoo.

Mayor Honey Lacuna was joined by staff from the mayor’s office and the Parks and Recreation Bureau, as she arrived at the venue clad in a Snow White costume, to the delight of the kids and their parents whom she joined in the Halloween celebration. The event is traditionally being held on October 31, the eve of All Saints Day which is November 1, when Filipinos remember and honor the dead.

In the said event held at the zoo, Lacuna gave away different prizes, treats and lootbags which contained chocolates, candies, chips, biscuits and drinks for kids.

The children who received gifts were among those who registered for the celebration, aged 12 years old and younger who, while accompanied by their parents or guardians came wearing their best halloween costume.

The entrance rates in Manila Zoo are as follows:Adults and Children – P150 (Manila residents) and P300 (non-residents of Manila); Student – P100 (Manila residents) and P200 (non-residents of Manila)’Persons with Disability (PWDs) / Senior Citizens – 20% discount on prescribed fees; two years old and below – free; Government Employees or Teachers of Manila – P100.

Visitors availing of special rates are required to present their valid ID upon entering the zoo.

Meanwhile, crowds swelled at the Manila North Cemetery and the Manila South Cemetery compared to October 31, although the figures are still smaller than those for the same period last year as of this writing.

According to Director Yayay Castaneda, the running total of visitors at the MNC, which is touted to be the biggest cemetery in the metropolis, was at 850,000 as of 2 p.m. and she expects it to increase for the rest of the day.

She said the visitors peaked in numbers between 9 a.m. and 12 noon, wherein those who entered numbered up to 240,000 in a one-hour period, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Castaneda said no untoward incident have been reported and the observance of Undas at the MNC is generally peaceful and orderly.