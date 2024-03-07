A Tour of Italian Wines in the Heart of Manila

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila, Philippines, February 22, 2024 – Indulge in an extraordinary evening touring Italy at Sheraton Manila Bay’s Italian Wine Dinner Buffet and Wine Tasting. Partnering with Sommelier Selection, a distinguished importer and distributor of estate wines in the Philippines since 2002, we promise a journey through Italy’s finest flavors. This exclusive event at Manila Bay Kitchen offers a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the rich flavors of Italian cuisine paired perfectly with a selection of exquisite wines.

We start this gastronomic journey in Southern Italy featuring Liboll Spumante and Cantine San Marzano then we sail to Abruzzo, Marche, Sicily, and Fruili Italy to experience a selection of red and white wines from Brunori Azienda and Azienda Agricola Occhipinti. We end our journey in Puglia, where we enjoy the Edda Lei Bianco to end the night of discovering a wide array of dishes where every bite has transported you to the heart of Italy’s vibrant culinary scene.

Whether you are a wine enthusiast or simply looking for a memorable evening of indulgence, this event is not to be missed. Join us at Sheraton Manila Bay for an unforgettable night celebrating the art of Italian winemaking and culinary mastery. Allow your senses to be captivated by the beauty and elegance of Sheraton Manila Bay as we celebrate Italy –in art, literature, food, and wine. Viva La Vino!

Book the Italian Wine Dinner and Wine Tasting for only Php 3,800 nett per person. For more information and to make reservations, please call +632 5318 0788 or email [email protected]. Stay updated on the latest news and promotions by following Sheraton Manila Bay on Facebook and Instagram @sheratonmanilabay.

Sheraton Manila Bay is a renowned hotel located at M. Adriatico corner Gen. Malvar Streets, Malate, Manila. The hotel offers luxurious accommodations, exceptional dining experiences, and state-of-the-art facilities. With its commitment to providing exceptional service and creating unforgettable moments, Sheraton Manila Bay is the perfect destination for both leisure and business travelers. To reserve your FAM at the Bay experience, visit https://bit.ly/FAMattheBay or go to www.sheratonmanilabay.com. Sheraton Manila Bay is conveniently located at M. Adriatico corner Gen. Malvar Streets, Malate, Manila. Like us on Facebook and Instagram @sheratonmanilabay and follow us on Twitter at @sheratonmnlba.