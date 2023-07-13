Aboitiz Foundation’s “Project Banca” Honored as Outstanding CSR Project in Disaster Resilience

CONTINUING TO EMPOWER COMMUNITIES. Aboitiz Foundation’s “Project Banca” won the Outstanding CSR Project in Disaster Resilience. In photo (from left to right): President of the Girl Scouts of the Philippines and Founder of Museo Pambata Dr. Nina Lim Yuson and Board Treasurer, Membership Committee Chair Marie Angeles hand over the award to Aboitiz Foundation President and COO Maribeth L. Marasigan and Aboitiz Foundation Managers Jowelle Ann Cruz, Fred Dalumpines, and Gero Torres.

In light of its remarkable contributions to revitalizing fishing communities of Cebu province following Typhoon Odette, the Aboitiz Foundation’s “Project Banca” was awarded Outstanding CSR Project in Disaster Resilience at the League of Corporate Foundations (LCF) CSR Guild Awards last July 6.

Together with its Cebu-based Aboitiz business units, the Aboitiz Group successfully aided in the recovery of fishing communities and families affected by the calamity. Project Banca helped restore livelihoods by providing fisherfolk with the necessary equipment to resume fishing activities.

“We are humbled and honored to receive the Outstanding CSR Project in Disaster Resilience award for ‘Project Banca.’Being able to uplift and have a positive impact on the lives of those affected by the calamities is already an achievement for us, but this recognition will further fuel our determination to continue supporting communities in their journey towards recovery and resilience,” said Aboitiz Foundation President and COO Maribeth L. Marasigan.

Coinciding with the launch of “Project Banca” on April 4, 2022, was the transfer of brand new bancas to beneficiaries in Talisay City, Toledo City, and Liloan Municipality, in Cebu. The event represented the collaborative efforts of the Aboitiz Foundation, the local government, and the resilient communities aiming to empower fishing communities and revive the local economy.

The boats donated help fishermen catch fish more efficiently and safely. In just two months, the beneficiaries caught 645 kilograms of fish, which they sold for a total of Php 129,000. With their fishing activities back on track, the lives of 75 fisherfolk and their families significantly improved.

“Project Banca” is an integral component of the Aboitiz Group’s #RebuildCebu Campaign, which aims to assist in the rehabilitation of areas severely affected by Typhoon Odette in Cebu province.

The recognition of the Aboitiz Foundation’s “Project Banca” as the Outstanding CSR Project in Disaster Resilience underscores the Aboitiz Group’s strong commitment to responsible corporate citizenship. As the Group undergoes its Great Transformation to become the Philippines’ first Techglomerate, it is powered by technology and a renewed entrepreneurial spirit, and through initiatives like Project Banca, it actively fosters and encourages that entrepreneurial spirit among fellow Filipinos, even in the face of setbacks and natural disasters. By providing support, resources, and resilience training, Aboitiz empowers entrepreneurs to overcome challenges and create opportunities for themselves and their communities.

About Aboitiz Equity Ventures

Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV) is the portfolio management company of the Aboitiz Group, leading investments in power, banking and financial services, food, infrastructure, land, and cutting-edge fields like data science and artificial intelligence. With a remarkable legacy spanning five generations, the Aboitiz Group is committed to driving change for a better world. The Group is undergoing its Great Transformation to establish itself as the Philippines’ pioneering techglomerate. This innovative growth strategy, powered by technology and a renewed entrepreneurial mindset, empowers us to advance businesses and uplift communities.

AEV is renowned as one of the best-managed companies in the Philippines and the region, consistently recognized for our unwavering dedication to good corporate governance and corporate social responsibility (CSR) through the Aboitiz Foundation.

As proud members of influential organizations such as the APEC Business Advisory Council, Private Sector Advisory Council to the Philippine government, Global Compact Network Philippines Board of Trustees, and the Global Council for Inclusive Capitalism, we actively champion sustainability initiatives both domestically and globally. Aligned with the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), we drive policies, advocacies, and initiatives to make a lasting impact. Our transformative #OneNEWAboitiz Sustainability Framework aims to enhance sustainable practices in our life-essential businesses, fostering a positive impact on the environment and society.

To learn more about our journey to becoming the Philippines’ first techglomerate, visit our website: https://aboitiz.com/.