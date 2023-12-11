AC Health increases shareholding to 94% in Healthway QualiMed Health Network

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila, Philippines – The Ayala Healthcare Holdings, Inc. (AC Health) has increased its shareholding in the Healthway QualiMed Health Network (Mercado General Hospital, Inc.) to 94%, signifying its continued commitment to investing in healthcare in the Philippines.

Since acquiring a majority stake in 2020, AC Health has continuously invested in upgrading the facilities and equipment of the Healthway QualiMed Health Network, which initially spanned 4 general hospitals, 1 ambulatory surgical center, and several clinics across the country.

“Boosting our stake in the Healthway QualiMed Health Network underscores our continued commitment to advancing healthcare in the country. Moving forward, we will further invest in our facilities and expand our footprint to provide quality and affordable care to more Filipinos,” said Paolo Borromeo, AC Health President and CEO.

In 2023, AC Health unveiled its unified hospitals and clinics brand—the Healthway Medical Network—demonstrating its commitment to delivering seamless and integrated care across the network.

Recently, AC Health also inaugurated the Healthway Cancer Care Hospital and partnered with the Far Eastern University-Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation (FEU-NRMF) for the management of their university hospital, bringing its hospital count to 6.

AC Health is also set to open 3 new Healthway Multispecialty Centers in Cagayan de Oro, Davao, and Cebu by year-end.

“As the Healthway Medical Network expands, we will not waver on our promise of delivering patient-centric care. We will continue improving our services and facilities to benefit our growing community of patients across the Philippines” said Jimmy Ysmael, Healthway Medical Network President and CEO.

AC Health

Ayala Healthcare Holdings, Inc. (AC Health) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Ayala Corporation that aims to provide every Filipino accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare. Its portfolio includes Generika Drugstore, the pioneer in generic retail pharmacies, IE Medica and MedEthix, a major pharmaceutical importer and distributor, Healthway Medical Network, a network of multi-specialty clinics, ambulatory centers, and full-service hospitals, and KonsultaMD, a healthcare aggregator app that offers online consultations, medicine delivery, and clinic and diagnostic booking. Through its three pillars—pharma, hospitals and clinics, and digital health—AC Health creates a seamless and integrated healthcare ecosystem for the Filipino patient.

Healthway Medical Network

Healthway Medical Network (HMN), the clinics and hospitals group under AC Health, integrates the medical expertise of Healthway QualiMed Group consisting of 4 full-service hospitals and an ambulatory center, 13 Healthway Multi- Specialty Centers, and the upcoming Healthway Cancer Care Hospital. Strategically located in all parts of the country, HMN offers a wide range of medical services across the entire continuum of care.